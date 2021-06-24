AMES– More than 10,500 Iowa State University students were recognized for outstanding academic achievement named to the spring semester 2021 dean's list. Students named to the dean's list earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.

Students included from the area are listed below.

From North Liberty:

Gabriella Pearl Aguirre, Communication Studies

Josie Lee Anderson, Industrial Design

Corey Jon Baldwin, Elementary Education

Kayli E. Baldwin, Psychology

Alexander Wolf Bartels, Industrial Technology

Chanse Jeffery Benner, Pre-Architecture

Emily Mae Bonnett, Elementary Education

Elisa Mariah Espinoza, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design

Allan Jamison Furr, Kinesiology and Health

Kaden Michael Gisleson, Management

Quentin David Gisleson, Marketing

Courtney Jones, Elementary Education

Morgan E. Kazmierczak, Animal Science

Andrew Robert King, Environmental Engineering

Piper Rose Koski, Elementary Education

Kyler David Krupp, Materials Engineering

Michael Kurth, Management Information Systems

Anthony Jacob Langel, Civil Engineering

Luke Joseph Marzen, Aerospace Engineering

Emma K. Miller, Genetics (LAS)

Isaac D. Miller, Finance

Tessa Mae Miller, Elementary Education

Nicholas A. Mohling, Mechanical Engineering

Rudolph Antoine Nahra, Computer Engineering

Catherine Grace Nielsen, Marketing

Courtney Jayne Olson, Biochemistry

Cassandra Jean Pasker, Event Management

Hannah Faith Peters, Forestry

Gracie Jane Rechkemmer, Global Resource Systems

Megan Elizabeth Ries, Elementary Education

Haley Elizabeth Roach, Pre-Architecture

Ashley Marie Schmidt, Mathematics

Kenna Sue Short, Mechanical Engineering

Sarah Grace Stewart, Mechanical Engineering

Samuel Fredric Wagner, Mechanical Engineering

Elizabeth Ann Walters, Marketing

Rebecca Jean Wilson, Animal Science.

From Oxford:

Sebastian J. Johanson, Mechanical Engineering

Trace Johanson, Mechanical Engineering

Reese C. Koppenhafer, Mechanical Engineering

Sarah Marie Miller, Chemical Engineering.

From Shueyville:

Shaylin Michelle Schares, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design.

From Tiffin:

Katlyn Patience Ernst, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design

Madelyn Ashley Huinker, Communication Studies

Zachary William Mere, Mathematics

Asha Jean Sandhu, Dietetics (H SCI).

Recommended for you