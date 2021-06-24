AMES– More than 10,500 Iowa State University students were recognized for outstanding academic achievement named to the spring semester 2021 dean's list. Students named to the dean's list earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.
Students included from the area are listed below.
From North Liberty:
Gabriella Pearl Aguirre, Communication Studies
Josie Lee Anderson, Industrial Design
Corey Jon Baldwin, Elementary Education
Kayli E. Baldwin, Psychology
Alexander Wolf Bartels, Industrial Technology
Chanse Jeffery Benner, Pre-Architecture
Emily Mae Bonnett, Elementary Education
Elisa Mariah Espinoza, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design
Allan Jamison Furr, Kinesiology and Health
Kaden Michael Gisleson, Management
Quentin David Gisleson, Marketing
Courtney Jones, Elementary Education
Morgan E. Kazmierczak, Animal Science
Andrew Robert King, Environmental Engineering
Piper Rose Koski, Elementary Education
Kyler David Krupp, Materials Engineering
Michael Kurth, Management Information Systems
Anthony Jacob Langel, Civil Engineering
Luke Joseph Marzen, Aerospace Engineering
Emma K. Miller, Genetics (LAS)
Isaac D. Miller, Finance
Tessa Mae Miller, Elementary Education
Nicholas A. Mohling, Mechanical Engineering
Rudolph Antoine Nahra, Computer Engineering
Catherine Grace Nielsen, Marketing
Courtney Jayne Olson, Biochemistry
Cassandra Jean Pasker, Event Management
Hannah Faith Peters, Forestry
Gracie Jane Rechkemmer, Global Resource Systems
Megan Elizabeth Ries, Elementary Education
Haley Elizabeth Roach, Pre-Architecture
Ashley Marie Schmidt, Mathematics
Kenna Sue Short, Mechanical Engineering
Sarah Grace Stewart, Mechanical Engineering
Samuel Fredric Wagner, Mechanical Engineering
Elizabeth Ann Walters, Marketing
Rebecca Jean Wilson, Animal Science.
From Oxford:
Sebastian J. Johanson, Mechanical Engineering
Trace Johanson, Mechanical Engineering
Reese C. Koppenhafer, Mechanical Engineering
Sarah Marie Miller, Chemical Engineering.
From Shueyville:
Shaylin Michelle Schares, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design.
From Tiffin:
Katlyn Patience Ernst, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design
Madelyn Ashley Huinker, Communication Studies
Zachary William Mere, Mathematics
Asha Jean Sandhu, Dietetics (H SCI).