NORTH LIBERTY— Liberty High’s varsity baseball team moved to 18-11-1 Friday, July 2, after sweeping the Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks 3-2 and 9-8 at home.
Liberty needed an extra inning to win game one after trailing 1-0 until the bottom of the sixth when Luke Meyers and Jack Funke scored for a 2-1 lead. The J-Hawks proved pesky however, putting up one run in the top of the seventh to tie. Meyers scored again in the bottom of the eighth for the victory. Funke, TJ Kimm, Ian Gates, and Meyers produced all four Lightning hits with a triple and an RBI for Kimm, and an RBI for Funke. Ethan O’Donnell worked five innings on the mound giving up six hits and one earned run while issuing five strikeouts. Jack Turgasen pitched three innings giving up one hit, and also dispensed five strikeouts to earn the win.
Extra innings were required again to settle the nightcap. The bluebirds plated three in the top of the first for a quick 3-0 lead, but the Bolts scored one run in the bottom half of the first, one in the second, and three in the third to go up 5-3. Four J-Hawk runs in the fourth made it 7-5 for Jefferson before three more Liberty runs in the sixth gave the Bolts a slim 8-7 advantage. Jefferson tied the game 8-all in the top of the seventh leading to a scoreless eighth, and the eventual game winning Liberty High run in the bottom of the ninth.
Keian Secrist and Jack Funke produced two hits apiece with a triple and two RBIs for Funke. Ian Gates took the win after two innings on the mound giving up no hits and no runs, and striking out two.
Liberty High 3, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2
Hits — Jack Funke 1, TJ Kimm 1, Ian Gates 1, Luke Meyers 1
Singles — Funke 1, Gates 1, Meyers 1
Triple — Kimm 1
RBI — Funke 1, Kimm 1
Runs — Meyers 2, Funke 1
Pitching — Ethan O’Donnell 5.0 IP, 6 hits, 1 earned run, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts. Jack Turgasen 3.0 IP, 1 hit, 1 earned run, 5 strikeouts
Liberty High 9, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8
Hits — Keian Secrist 2, Jack Funke 2, Brody Fishman 1, TJ Kimm 1, Cody Schroeder 1, Hayden Vickroy 1, Evan Chandler 1, Luke Meyers 1
Singles — Secrist 2, Fishman 1, Funke 1, Kimm 1, Schroeder 1, Vickroy 1, Chandler 1, Meyers 1
Triple — Funke 1
RBI — Funke 2, Fishman 1, Noah Kirk 1, Vickroy 1, Chandler 1, Meyers 1
Pitching — Ian Gates (W) 2.0 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts. Evan Bender 2.0 IP, 3 hits, 3 earned runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts. Luke Bollier 1.1 IP, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout. TJ Kimm 1.0 IP, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 walk, 1 strikeout. Body Skelley 1.0 IP, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts. Shane Alberts 1.0 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 1 strikeout. Kolton Fangman 0.2 IP, 2 hits, 4 earned runs, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts