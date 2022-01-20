Louis, a six-month-old standard poodle, sprints across the grass of the Red Fern Dog Park, in North Liberty, on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Louis and Doggie Mom Maria Bozaan were the first to use the new park, roughly an hour after official opening at sunrise.
NORTH LIBERTY— The Johnson County Dog PAC (Park Action Committee) presented a check for $30,000 to the City of North Liberty, a second installment on a pledge of $150k for the Red Fern Dog Park. The 5.1-acre park, located at 980 North Liberty Road, has three sections, two open to all dogs and one for small dogs only is named after the children’s novel Where the Red Fern Grows, written in 1961 by Wilson Rawls.
Rawls’ story is about a young boy named Billy and his two Redbone Coonhound hunting dogs, Old Dan and Little Ann. After many adventures, the dogs save Billy from a mountain lion, but Old Dan is seriously injured in the process. After Old Dan dies from his injuries, Little Ann gives up the will to live and dies a few days later. A red fern sprouts between the dogs’ graves with legend saying a red fern symbolizes sacred ground and only an angel can plant one.
The name was selected after a 2019 naming contest held by the city.
Plans and discussion for a dog park in North Liberty started in 2009 when Lydia Fine started a Facebook page and online petition to gauge interest. After two years, only 89 signatures were on the petition but her friend Sarah Woods joined the cause and together, the pair of doggie moms, launched a more vigorous campaign. After only four weeks, the 89 signatures jumped to over 400. JCDOG Pac was consulted after a successful effort establishing the Thornberry Dog Park on Foster Road in Iowa City. The pair looked for potential sites, met with the City’s Parks and Recreation Commission, and set the lofty goal of having a park established and turned over to the city, for ownership and maintenance, within a couple of years. In 2015, a group led by Sara Langenberg and Jake Villhauer, North Liberty Residents for a Dog Park, picked up where Fine and Woods left off. The city began committing funds for the park in 2018 and purchased the parcel of land.