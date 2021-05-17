IOWA CITY– Johnson County Master Gardeners (JCMG) wrap up their virtual continuing education programs Sunday, May 23, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. with Steve Hendrix presenting “When Wild Bees Come to Town: Why We Need Them and What to Do to Help.”
Dr. Steve Hendrix, University of Iowa professor emeritus, explores the biology and status of wild bees and honeybees on native prairies, farms and urban areas in a Johnson County Master Gardener presentation. An evaluation of pollinator supply and demand in urban areas will be discussed and suggestions to encourage wild bees will be provided. Before retiring in 2015, Dr. Hendrix was a faculty member of the Department of Botany and Department of Biology for 40 years. During his career, he studied the ecology of plant-animal interactions before turning to bees including insect induced changes in flower sex, effects of herbivory on plant population dynamics, and then, prairie plant reproduction in habitat and fragments.
Because many prairie plants succeed as populations only if they have pollinators, he started studying wild bees in Iowa and almond groves of California.
This educational program is free and open to the public on the JCMG Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Johnson-County-Master-Gardeners-of-Iowa-240093463252. City Channel 4 live-streams the presentation and will record it for rebroadcast. Check CC4 for rebroadcast times.
In 2021, Johnson County Master Gardeners celebrates 39 years of service. The local program was organized in 1982. The educational volunteer program, sponsored by Iowa State University Johnson County Extension and Outreach, uses research-based horticulture and gardening knowledge and practices to educate people and coordinate projects promoting healthy communities. Master Gardeners receive horticulture training and volunteer to promote a mission of education and service. The program is open to anyone 18 or older with an interest in gardening and a willingness to use their knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to make a positive impact on the local community.