SWISHER– July promises to be a busy month for the Swisher/Shueyville area. Starting with the July 4th holiday and finishing out with Swisher Fun Days on July 30 and 31. The department encourages people to fully enjoy these celebrations while being safe. Fun Days activities include the Pedal Tractor Pull on Friday night, 5K Race/Walk, parade, games, music, and fireworks on Saturday.
Between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, the department responded to 287 calls for service. Medicals, fires, rescues, and hazardous materials incidents. This set a record for number of responses for the agency. As they look forward to the new year the Soup Supper and Meat Raffle fundraisers are scheduled for October 23. These are important events for the department as proceeds allow them to augment their budget and purchase equipment to better serve the community. The Jefferson Monroe Fire Department anticipates the arrival of their new engine/tanker in December. This new apparatus will replace a 26-year-old tanker and provide additional capabilities that will help them better serve the community.
Finally, the fire department is continuing to recruit new members. Firefighters, EMT’s, registered nurses and paramedics are needed. Jefferson Monroe Fire Department will train those with a desire to serve our communities. Remember to Be Safe and call 911 if you need their services.