JOHNSON COUNTY – The Johnson County Board of Supervisors addressed a number of organizational issues for 2022 in its first formal meeting of the year today, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. The Board began by appointing Royceann Porter as Chairperson for 2022. Lisa Green-Douglass was appointed Vice Chairperson. This vote marks a historic milestone for Johnson County, as Supervisor Porter is the first African-American to serve as chairperson of the Board since the County’s establishment in 1837.
The Board of Supervisors determined that its formal and informal meetings will continue to be held on Thursdays starting at 9 a.m., except for the second Thursday of each month, when the meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. Board meetings are typically held in the second-floor boardroom of the Johnson County Administration Building, 913 S. Dubuque Street, Iowa City, though locations and times are subject to occasional change.
The Board designated the County’s official newspapers and established Supervisors’ assignments to various community boards and commissions.
“I am excited and honored to be elected chair of the Board of Supervisors for 2022,” Porter said. “The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but I look forward to the next year as we – the Board, along with all elected officials, department heads and employees – continue to work together to improve the lives of all people in Johnson County.”