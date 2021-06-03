IOWA CITY– Johnson County government will fully reopen county facilities to the public on Tuesday, June 1.
Johnson County will continue to offer remote services via phone, email, and online. Drop boxes will remain in place for anyone who needs to drop off paperwork that would normally be presented in person. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of these alternative service options.
Office and department information is available at www.johnsoncountyiowa.gov.
Additionally, the board of supervisors voted to rescind the face covering regulation that was in effect through Monday, May 31, based on recommendation and approval by the board of health. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear face coverings, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. Private businesses and entities still have the ability to require or recommend face coverings.