IOWA CITY– Johnson County seeks feedback from members of the public regarding the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 and Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.
Through the Act, Johnson County government receives $29.3 million to address the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic fallout.
Public input, transparency and accountability are critical to Johnson County’s response efforts. The board of supervisors and ARPA Leadership Team invite residents, businesses and community organizations to provide feedback about their priorities for eligible use of these funds. A survey is available at www.johnsoncountyiowa.gov/dept_survey.aspx?id=29628.
The federal funding guidelines require programs and projects be tied to one of the following allowable uses and be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024:
• Support public health response;
• Address negative economic impacts;
• Replace public sector revenue loss;
• Provide premium pay to essential workers; and
• Make necessary investments to water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The county will hold public information and input sessions over the next several months. A full schedule will be shared at a later date.
Additional information about ARPA funding and how it affects Johnson County is available at www.johnsoncountyiowa.gov/arpa.