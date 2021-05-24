IOWA CITY– Every child should begin school healthy and ready to learn. Many children benefit from quality early educational experiences, and studies show children in high-quality childcare demonstrate greater school readiness and success through second grade compared to children in low-quality care. However, not every parent or guardian can afford quality early education. The School Ready Scholarship Program may be able to provide assistance.
The Johnson County Empowerment/Early Childhood Iowa Area Board is accepting applications for School Ready Scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year. The School Ready Scholarship program can assist parents or guardians in paying for a quality preschool experience for children.
Scholarships are available for 3-, 4-, or 5-year-old children of-age by Wednesday, Sept. 15, beginning kindergarten in Fall 2022 or Fall 2023. Priority is given to children beginning kindergarten during Fall 2022. School Ready Scholarships help fund quality preschool at the eligible program of the family's choice. Eligible programs must meet quality-rating standards. Applications received by Thursday, July 1, are given first consideration. Applications received after July 1 are considered on a first-received, first-considered basis. Families must meet income eligibility guidelines and reside in Johnson County.
Applications are available at https://forms.gle/iZfirmLPc2ZF64AVA.
For more information, contact Sam Turnbull at 319-356-6090 or empower@johnsoncountyiowa.gov.