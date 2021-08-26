NORTH LIBERTY — Liberty High returns four letterwinners to its varsity girls cross country team this season, with Ashlyn Keeney poised to blaze another trail of success. Keeney, a senior this year, has been a standout for Liberty as state champion distance runner on the track and field team, and state cross country meet qualifier.
Keeney was ninth in last year’s State Meet in 18:35 after winning the Class 4A District Meet with a time of 19:01 and taking second place in the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) Divisional Meet in 19:04. She’s a two-time Gatorade Track Athlete of the Year (Iowa) award winner, a two-time MVC Track Athlete of the Year, and was named the 2020 IATC Elite All-State XC (cross country) Performer, in addition to numerous other awards and recognitions.
Also back, and a standout as well, is sophomore Cor Mac, who qualified for the state meet last year, and finished 59th in Fort Dodge with a time of 20:05. Junior Malia Taylor and senior Grace Ceynar round out the returning letterwinners with Taylor a member of the State qualifying 4x800-meter relay team.
New to the team is senior Brie Klein. “She is a successful track athlete,” coach Tonya McDonough said, adding this will be her first cross country season.
McDonough noted the “Bolts” missed out on qualifying as a team (Keeney and Mac qualified for state individually) by just 1 point, losing out to Bettendorf for fourth place at the qualifying meet. “We’re looking forward to making a run at the MVC Divisional title (Liberty was second last year) and qualifying as a team for state.”
The season opens on Thursday, Aug. 26 as the Bolts will run in Iowa City West High’s Early Bird at the Kickers Soccer Complex in Iowa City. The meet had originally been scheduled for the University of Iowa’s Ashton Course. Liberty will host the MVC Valley Division Divisional Meet on Thursday, Oct. 14.
2021 Liberty High Girls Cross Country Schedule (subject to change)
Thursday, August 26 AT IC West Early Bird, Kickers Soccer Park, Iowa City 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1 AT Iowa City Regina meet, Kickers Soccer Park, Iowa City 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9 AT Cedar Rapids Invitational, Noelridge Park, Cedar Rapids TBD
Thursday, Sept. 16 AT Rich Engle Classic, Birdsall Park, Cedar Falls 5:40 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 20 AT Solon (JV only), Solon Nature and Recreation Area 4:00 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24 AT University of Minnesota, Minneapolis/St. Paul TBD
Thursday, Sept. 30 AT City High meet, Kickers Soccer Park, Iowa City 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2 AT Wartburg College, Waverly
Thursday, Oct. 7 AT MVC Super Meet, Waterloo West HS 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14 MVC Valley Division Divisional Meet 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 20 State Qualifying Meet
Friday, Oct. 29 State Meet, Lakeside Golf Course, Fort Dodge