TIFFIN— Sometimes, it’s good to touch base with your neighbor. With the City of Tiffin being one of the fastest growing cities in Iowa, and the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) Community School District being one of the few school districts in the state consistently experiencing enrollment growth, construction projects by either entity is bound to impact the other.
The district and city, after several years of a contentious relationship, began having joint meetings a few years ago on a semi-annual basis to update each other on construction projects, infrastructure improvements, upcoming bond referendums, etc.
The entities met most recently on Wednesday, August 4, at Oak Hill Elementary School where the council was introduced to Interim Superintendent Joseph E. Brown, Sr., who has stepped into the position vacated by Tim Kuehl.
Assistant Superintendent Matt Leeman reported construction of additional classroom space continues at the high school in Tiffin while an effort to fix ongoing drainage issues at the baseball diamond are also underway. The Council was advised it is likely there will be an eventual new baseball and softball complex on District land in Tiffin with the current diamond kept as a practice field.
Also, the district will likely pursue a bond issue next March to provide funds for a new elementary school and other educational space initiatives as the elementary buildings reach or exceed their instructional capacity. CCA expects enrollment to be up by 125 students when the new school year begins later this month, leading to a total of approximately 2,900 students.
City Administrator Doug Boldt updated the board on a major project to expand North Park Road, which passes in front of Tiffin Elementary and Oak Hill, to four lanes coming in 2023 and either being completed in late ’23 or in ’24. The work will stretch from Oakdale to the roundabout at Highway 6. Also, the city is in year two of a five-year temporary evaluation period for the traffic signals at Hwy. 6 and Deer View Ave. on the west side of Tiffin by the high school. Boldt said a “permanent traffic control solution,” probably including signals mounted on steel poles rather than suspended from overhead cables, will be determined by the Iowa Department of Transportation before the period is up.
Boldt and Mayor Steve Berner relaunched discussion with the district about a planned recreation center, which would be located on the west side of City Park roughly across Hwy. 6 from the Fareway store. Berner said a survey of Tiffin residents overwhelmingly indicated a desire for an indoor pool, and two sets of plans had been drawn up with one featuring a small community pool, and the other featuring a competition-sized pool, which could be utilized by CCA for middle and high school swimming programs. Currently CCA high school swimmers compete with Williamsburg’s program under a shared program agreement as the district’s pool at Amana Elementary does not meet the standards for varsity competition.
Berner had previously asked the district if they would be interested in partnering with the city and having access to the pool and facility in exchange for a yearly financial commitment. Berner also noted initial “sticker shock” at Shive-Hattery’s estimates for the cost of the facility, which included $2 million for the small pool, and $6 million for the additional lanes, length, and diving well, which would be required for a competition pool.
Berner told the district he is eager to move forward on the project, and to launch a capital campaign to build community support and funding but needs to know if CCA would be onboard or not. In addition, he acknowledged the upcoming school board election, with four seats on the ballot, and with an interim superintendent, there could be essentially a new board and superintendent later this fall. Likewise, there will be council seats up for election, which could change the composition of the city council as well.
It was agreed the entities should meet more often, and a December 1 meeting was scheduled, which may see a final decision regarding the pool.