Androcles (Natalie Stewart) and Lion (Audrey Bell) become fast friends after Androcles removes a thorn from Lion’s paw in the Clear Creek Amana High School production of Androcles and the Lion, one of Aesop’s Fables adapted for the stage by Aurand Harris. The show ran Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 11-13, in the Performing Arts Center.
Androcles the slave (Natalie Stewart) reacts in disbelief listening in on Pantelone’s (Rachel Astorino) plans for his niece Isabella (Alyssa Vance, not pictured) a prisoner under guard by Captain (Sarah Barloon) in the Clear Creek Amana High School production of Androcles and the Lion, one of Aesop’s Fables adapted for the stage by Aurand Harris. The show ran Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 11-13, in the Performing Arts Center.
Natalie Stewart played the title role of Androcles the slave in the Clear Creek Amana High School production of Androcles and the Lion, one of Aesop’s Fables adapted for the stage by Aurand Harris. The show ran Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 11-13, in the Performing Arts Center.
Androcles (Natalie Stewart) very nearly becomes lunch for Lion (Audrey Bell) in the Clear Creek Amana High School production of Androcles and the Lion, one of Aesop’s Fables adapted for the stage by Aurand Harris. The show ran Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 11-13, in the Performing Arts Center.
The cast of Clear Creek Amana High School’s production of Androcles and the Lion, one of Aesop’s Fables: (from left) Taylor Dolezal, Amelia Craigo, Ace Helgens, Alyssa Vance, Natalie Stewart, Audrey Bell, Sarah Barloon and Rachel Astorino.
Aesop (620-564BC) was a Greek storyteller who created hundreds of fables-short stories with a moral lesson, for children. His tales frequently utilized animals portraying human traits and mannerisms. One such fable, “Androcles and the Lion,” tells the tale of Androcles, a slave in captivity in ancient Rome. He manages to escape his cruel master, but nearly falls prey to a lion. However, through a simple act of kindness, the natural enemies become best friends, which comes in handy for Androcles after he is captured and put into an arena to do combat with a lion.
The story with a timeless message of kindness, empathy and acceptance of others was brought to life last week on the stage in Clear Creek Amana (CCA) High School’s Performing Arts Center. Director Tom Milligan, who has a 50-year relationship with the show, adapted it into a children’s show by Aurand Harris, who played the part of Lion with his director, theatre mentor, first professional boss, and best friend playing Androcles.
Milligan initially set about casting the show after last spring’s musical with the goal of producing a mobile show, which would tour the CCA school district’s elementary buildings. However, with the on-going concerns over Covid-19, the tour was denied as being too dangerous, Milligan said; even as activities such as middle school wrestling were taking place. Instead, the show became the fall play.
Harris’ play sets the show in 16th-Century Italy performed by an all-female troupe of strolling players in what is known as an “Italian commedia dell’arte” with slapstick humor and performers interacting with the audience.
Milligan said he chose the show not only for what would have been the opportunity to bring theatre to the elementary schools but also for its potential to help newer actors develop their skills.
In his Director’s Notes, Milligan notes, “A Roman slave and a Lion, two unlikely compatriots, discover they are really more alike than not. They find that a little kindness can go a long way. They discover that friends can be found in the most unusual situations. They find the world can be a better place if everyone is just free to be themselves.”
He suggests in this time of turmoil and divide, the example of Androcles and the Lion may be a good start toward a more harmonious and peaceful society.
“Trust me,” he said, “It’s not that hard: it’s as easy as pulling a thorn out of a paw.”