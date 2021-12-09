SOLON — Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity girls dipped to 1-2 on the basketball season as the Solon Lady Spartans rolled to an 80-52-win Friday, Dec. 3 in Solon. The Spartans built a 25-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 43-31 at halftime despite a 21-point effort in the second period by the Clippers. Solon’s lead increased in the third with a 27-point barrage leading to a 70-44 advantage. The Creek Girls were held to just eight points in the fourth period.
Calia Clubb led CCA with 15 points, Ava Locklear 11, Bliss Beck 10. Clubb also led on the boards with ten rebounds.
The Boats go to Grinnell for a girl/boy non-conference doubleheader Dec. 9 starting at 4:45 p.m. with the junior varsity girls and sophomore boys’ games. Varsity girls and freshman boys tip off at 6:15 p.m. with the varsity boys to follow around 7:30 p.m. The girls will host WaMaC East foe Mount Vernon Dec. 10 with the frosh-soph game at 4:30 p.m., JV at 6:00 p.m., and varsity around 7:15 p.m. Independence visits Dec. 14.
Solon 80 Clear Creek Amana 52
Scoring — Calia Clubb 15, Ava Locklear 11, Bliss Beck 10, Kalin Rotzoll 6, Olivia Miller and Reese Stockman 4, Kaylee Stratton 2
3-point baskets — Rotzoll 2, Miller and Stockman 1
Assists — Stockman 6, Rotzoll 4, Miller, Beck, Locklear, Stratton, and Eva Plathe 1
Rebounds — Clubb 10, Locklear 6, Rotzoll and Beck 5, Morgan Etscheidt 3, Miller and Plathe 2, Stockman, Sam Schrage, Meghan Cullen, and Avery Allan 1