ELDRIDGE– Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity baseball crew dipped to 2-4 on the season after a 17-7 non-conference loss to the Lancers of North Scott Friday, June 5, in Eldridge.
One Clipper run in the top of the first inning was answered with six Lancers crossing the plate in the bottom of the inning, with four more scoring in the second. The Clippers plated two in the top of the third and three in the fourth, but North Scott answered in-kind for a 15-6 advantage after four innings of play. CCA’s final run came in the top of the fifth with two more Lancers scoring in the sixth.
Sam Young, Reece Hoffman and Jack Downes had two hits apiece with a double for Young. Caleb Allan pitched two innings giving up nine hits and 10 runs (eight earned), walking two, and striking out two while Stirlen Roberson pitched 3.2 innings giving up eight hits and seven runs (three earned) with four strikeouts.
North Scott 17, Clear Creek Amana 7
Hits — Sam Young 2, Reece Hoffman 2, Jack Downes 2, Brock Reade 1, Caleb Allan 1
Singles — Hoffman 2, Downes 2, Young 1, Reade 1, Allan 1
Doubles — Young 1
Runs — Gavin Zillyette 2, Young 1, Hoffman 1, David Williams 1, Jake Van Handel 1, Cash Jensen 1
RBI — Reade 3, Young 2, Hoffman 1, Downes 1
Pitching — Stirlen Roberson 3.2 IP, 8 hits, 7 runs (3 earned), 4 strikeouts. Allan 2.0 IP, 9 hits, 10 runs (8 earned), 2 walks, 2 strikeouts