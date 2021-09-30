ELDRIDGE— Week five of the 2021 football season found Liberty High opening Class 4A District 3 competition, on the road, at undefeated North Scott High School, in Eldridge, on Friday, Sept. 24. The Lancers were last year’s 3A Champions after wiping out Mount Pleasant, Assumption, West Delaware and Xavier, before a 30-6 Championship win over Harlan. They moved to 4A this season, dominating Davenport North (41-7), Western Dubuque (33-13), Assumption (38-14) and Cedar Rapids Xavier (20-8). North Scott improved to 5-0 with the 21-0 win over the Lightning following three touchdowns in the second quarter.
Quarterback Tye Hughes completed a dozen passes out of 21 attempts for 85 yards, connecting with Luke Meyers four times for 26 yards and three times with James McKinney for 14. Darius Willis-Newell led Liberty’s ground attack with 19 carries for 74 yards. The Lightning defense was led by Jacob Adam with 8-1/2 total tackles, including five solos.
The Lightning look for their first win of the season as Mount Pleasant (1-4) visits on Friday, Oct. 1, for Liberty High’s Homecoming. The sophomore game kicks off at 5 p.m., with the varsity to follow, around 7:30 p.m.
North Scott 21, Liberty High 0
Passing— Tye Hughes 12-21-85-0-0, Luke Meyers 0-1-0-0-0.
Rushing— Darius Willis-Newell 19-74-0, Hughes 4-11-0, Meyers 1-1-0.
Receiving— Meyers 4-26-0, James McKinney 3-14-0, Christian Barney 2-19-0, Ja’Quez Hall 2-11-0, Griffin Kraft 1-15-0.
Defense— Jacob Adam 8.5-5-0-0, Wyatt Williams 5.5-5-0-0, Barney 4.0-3-0-0, Kraft 3.5-2-0-2.5, Gage Gingerich 3.0-2-0-1.0, Amari Thigpen 2.5-2-0-0, Willis-Newell 2.5-2-0-0, Meyers 2.5-2-0-0, Dantrell Skinner 1.5-1-0-1.5, Mason Koller 1.5-0-0-1.5, David Brusegaard 1.0-1-0-1.0, Ethan Neels, 0.5-0-0-0, Caden Yoerger 0.5-0-0-0.