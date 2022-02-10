A late surge by Iowa City West High girls basketball team carried the Trojans past the Liberty High varsity girls, 63-53, Friday, Feb. 4, at West High. It was the second time this season the Lightning fell victim to the Trojans, suffering a 56-53 home loss on Dec. 10.
Liberty won the first three quarters with an 11-9 first period lead, a 33-30 halftime advantage and a slim, 41-38 lead going into the final period.
Jasmine Barney led Liberty with 25 points, including a trio of three-point baskets, ten assists and four rebounds. Avery Gaudet produced 11 points with three 3-pointers.
West High improved to 13-3 overall while Liberty dipped to 11-6.
Cedar Rapids Washington visits for the final regular season game Friday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. The postseason begins Wednesday, Feb. 16, with Class 5A Regional Quarterfinals, continues with semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 19, with the Regional Finals set for Tuesday, Feb. 22. The 2022 Girls State Basketball Tournament is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28, through Saturday, March 5, at Wells Fargo Arena, in Des Moines.
Iowa City West 63, Liberty High 53
Scoring— Barney 25, Gaudet 11, Ava Meyer 7, Sunny Yarnell and Brynlee Slockett 3, Kennedy Daugherty and Madeline Casey 2.
3-point baskets— Gaudet and Barney 3, Meyer and Slockett 1.
Assists— Barney 10, Gaudet 2, Daugherty and Meyer 1.