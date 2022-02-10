Recently we learned that twice impeached former President Donald Trump urged the seizure of voting machines by federal agencies. Trump hoped that would lead to overturning the 2020 election. Not one elected Republican spoke up in criticism including Senator Grassley, Representatives Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
Also recently, Republican Representative Thomas Massie criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci using a Neo-Nazi quote he mindlessly attributed to philosopher Voltaire, likely a liberal.
Nothing but silence from Hinson and Miller-Meeks.
In October, both Hinson and Miller-Meeks joined Trump in Iowa with Senator Grassley and Governor Reynolds knowing Trump attempted to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.
Last spring when Miller-Meeks was interviewed by Iowa political reporter, Tom Barton, she said, “Trump should stay”.
Similarly, oppressive terms applied to Democrats by Republican representatives don’t help. Though meaningless, those terms proliferate then further divide our country.
Hinson has used the term, “Marxism” and both Hinson and Miller-Meeks frequently mention, but falsely claim, Democratic policies are “socialist.” They know they’re taxpayer-funded programs, such as national defense, veterans’ benefits and public schools. All of us, including both representatives, depend on and benefit from them.
As a voter, I don’t want elected representatives attempting to win elections by dividing our country.
I want leaders who defend American values, unite Americans and promote a strong democracy, such as, Christina Bohannan IA-01 and Liz Mathis IA-02 in 2022.