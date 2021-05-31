NORTH LIBERTY– The Mississippi Valley Athletic Conference (MVC) released it’s 2021 Girls Golf All-Division selections Tuesday, May 25, with three Liberty High student athletes represented.
Lightning freshman Bella Pettersen earned Mississippi Division Athlete of the Year and First Team honors. Senior Neely Maurus was also a First Team pick, while senior Brianna Butterfield received a Mississippi Division Honorable Mention.
Western Dubuque’s Amy Haldeman was named the Division Coach of the Year with Western Dubuque taking the Team Championship.
Dubuque Hempstead swept the top honors in the Valley Division with senior Morgan Hawkins named the Division Athlete of the Year, Karla Weber taking Coach of the Year, and the Mustangs earning the team championship.