NORTH LIBERTY — Six Liberty High School student athletes: Jack Funke, Joslin Gembo, Sam Harvey, Sam Klein, Gabbie Schroeder, and Hayden Vickroy signed letters of intent to compete in collegiate athletics Wednesday, Nov. 10 during signing events at the school on National Signing Day.
Funke committed to Winona State University (Winona, Minnesota) to play baseball. He led the team in hits with TJ Kimm at 37 apiece including 23 singles, 13 doubles, and one triple. Funke drove in 27 runs, scored 16, and stole ten bases. Funke produced 233 outs this year working at first base.
Gembo has signed with Central College in Pella to play soccer. He had one assist and one goal in 2021 with 14 shots taken including eight on goal. Gembo also spent four minutes in the goal as a keeper with one save.
Harvey signed her LOI to play beach volleyball for Southeastern Louisiana University (Hammond, LA). She produced 161 kills, six assists, a dozen solo blocks, 41 block assists, and 56 digs this season for Liberty.
Klein will attend the University of Nebraska (Omaha) and compete in diving. She won third place in the 2021 State Swimming and Diving Meet’s 1-meter diving event with a total score of 462.00 points.
Schroeder will play volleyball for Drake University in Des Moines. As Liberty High’s libero, she produced 53 assists, three kills, 484 digs, and 27 ace serves.
Vickroy will play baseball for Spoon River Community College in Canton, Illinois. He produced 19 hits this year for Liberty with 17 singles and two doubles. He drove in ten runs, scored 11 times, stole four bases, and made 34 outs. Vickroy went 3-1 in 31 innings on the mound. He gave up 25 hits, 21 runs (14 earned), walked 18, and had 15 strikeouts.