ANKENY– Liberty High sent two student athletes to the 2021 Class 4A Girls State Golf Tournament at the Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny. The two-day competition was held Tuesday and Wednesday, June 1 and 2, and won by Bettendorf’s Shannyn Vogler with a total of 137. Rylee Heryford, of Newton, was the runner-up at 141 with Liberty’s Isabella Pettersen (a freshman) one stroke back in third place with 142 (36-35-71, 37-34-71). Liberty’s Neely Maurus (a senior) was 20th on the leaderboard with 162 (42-37-79, 46-37-83).
Pettersen was named to the Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association (IHSGCA)’s Class 4A All-Tournament Team, which includes the top six scorers in the state tournament. Both ladies were named to the IHSGCA’s Class 4A Girl’s All-State First Team with Pettersen seventh and Maurus 10th. The First Team is comprised of the top-10 golfers in the final rankings as of Friday, May 28.
IHSGCA All Tournament Girls Class 4A
First Team
1 Shannyn Vogler Bettendorf High School 137
2 Rylee Heryford Newton High School 141
3 Isabella Pettersen Liberty High School, North Liberty 142
4 Paige Hoffman West Des Moines Valley High School 143
5 Morgan Hawkins Dubuque Hempstead High School 145
6 Amara Lytle Cedar Falls High School 146
IHSGCA Girl’s All-State Team – Class 4A – Spring 2021
First Team
1 Paige Hoffman 12 West Des Moines Valley 37.45
2 Shannyn Vogler 11 Bettendorf 37.88
3 Amber Henson 11 Marshalltown 38.73
4 Tatum Depuydt 12 Linn-Mar 39.22
5 Saffire Sayre 11 West Des Moines Valley 39.40
6 Rylee Heryford 11 Newton 39.62
7 Isabella Pettersen 9 Liberty High School 40.01
8 Addie Berg 10 Cedar Rapids Prairie 40.39
9 Hallie Yates 10 West Des Moines Valley 40.88
10 Neely Maurus 12 Liberty High School 41.01