NORTH LIBERTY— Liberty High senior Kara Maiers was selected to play in the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA)’s 2021 Senior All Star Softball games on Saturday, July 24 in Waukee.
Maiers is listed as a pitcher/outfielder on the Blue Team and joins fellow local athletes Sarah Heick (Solon, catcher/1st base), Stacia Hall (Lisbon, 3rd base/2nd base), and Amaya Snyder (Cedar Rapids Prairie, outfielder/1st base).
The Red Team will take on the White Team at 4 p.m. with Blue vs. White at 6 p.m., and Red vs. Blue at 8 p.m.