DECORAH — Liberty High’s junior varsity (JV) and varsity cross country boys stormed the course at Luther College in Decorah on Saturday, Sept. 11 during the All-American Invitational.
The JV boys were first in team points in the McGrew-Sundet All-American Race with 27 points beating out runner up (and Mississippi Valley Conference foe) Linn-Mar with 50. The Lightning had four runners in the top ten with Jordan Robinson winning with a time of 17:57.98, Ethan Bartachek taking runner up in a personal record (PR) of 18:20.36, Tyson Baker coming in fifth with a PR of 18:36.50, and Jack Abel finishing seventh in 18:52.40.
The varsity boys were second in team points in the Glessner-Livingood-Olson-Sandness All-American Race with 118 behind champion Onalaska with 38. Christian Montover was the first Bolt to cross the line with a 12th-place finish in 17:16.81. Aidan Decker was 14th in 17:25.32, and Ethan Keeney was 20th in 17:35.05.
The Bolts travel to Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls on Thursday, Sept. 16 for a 6:05 p.m. varsity invitational and will run Monday, Sept. 20 at the Solon Nature and Recreation Area in a 4:00 p.m. invitational. Liberty High will compete at the Dubuque Soccer Complex on Thursday, Sept. 23 in a 4:00 p.m. invitational.
Varsity boys
Team results — 1, Onalaska, 38. 2, Liberty High, 118. 3, Minneapolis Washburn, 168. 4, Linn-Mar, 173. 5, Bloomington Jefferson, 179. 6, Port Byron (Riverdale), 191. 7, Champlin Park, 238. 8, Decorah, 241. 9, Rochester Century, 258. 10, Charles City, 283. 11, Waukon, 310. 12, Aquinas, 334. 13, Mason City, 346. 14, New Hampton, 374. 15, Rochester John Marshall, 411. 16, Iowa City Regina, 437. 17, Westby, 460. 18, Chatfield, 506. 19, Platteville, 530. 20, St. Charles, 541. 21, La Crosse Central, 576. 22, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central, 583. 23, Crestwood-Cresco, 585. 24, Osage, 604. 25, Luther High School, 662. 26, Byron, 669. 27, Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic High School, 674.
Individual results — 12, Christian Montover, 17:16.81. 14, Aidan Decker, 17:25.32. 20, Ethan Keeney, 17:35.05. 23, Gavin Keeney, 17:39.08. 53, Logan Nelson, 18:25.32. 58, Jonathan Kamba Kaleka, 18:33.67. 101, Boden Bisgard, 19:21.85
JV boys
Team results — 1, Liberty High, 27. 2, Linn-Mar, 50, 3, Decorah, 69. 4, Waukon, 145. 5, Minneapolis Washburn, 170. 6, Charles City, 248. 7, Rochester John Marshall, 250. 8, Onalaska, 255. 9, Champlin Park, 267. 10, Mason City, 274. 11, Bloomington Jefferson, 309. 12, Port Byron (Riverdale), 335. 13, South Winneshiek, 357. 14, New Hampton, 362. 15, Iowa City Regina, 404. 16, Rochester Century, 444. 17, Platteville, 470. 18, Aquinas, 485. 19, DeSoto, 511. 20, Crestwood-Cresco, 584. 21, Luther High School, 647. 22, Byron, 674.
Individual results — 1, Jordan Robinson, 17:57.98. 2, Ethan Bartachek, 18:20.36 (PR). 5, Tyson Baker, 18:36.50 (PR). 7, Jack Abel, 18:52.40. 12, Maddux Johnson, 19:06.61 (PR). 13, Iben Coohey, 19:08.69. 20, Thomas Fowler, 19:30.43. 23. Andrew Kaczka, 19:32.21. 27, Noah Gregoire, 19:40.77. 29, Maxwell Thompson, 19:44.07. 34, Braxton Klein, 19:53.00. 37, Nathan Kinzer, 19:55.25. 38, Cal Henk, 19:57.67. 63, Connor Ahrens, 20:42.04. 64, Luke Gage, 20:43.86. 74, Carter Gage, 20:58.63. 77, Timothy Welch, 21:00.29. 92, Peter Strathman, 21:25.00. 95, Jaden Frantz, 21:29.70. 106, Hayden Johnson, 21:42.83. 117, Jack Anderson, 21:53.16. 133, Andrew Cargin, 22:10.27. 141, Angel Paredes Ruiz, 22:16.24. 148, Gavin Nelson, 22:29.21. 178, Evan Pavolvec, 23:00.72. 184. Damien Garrett, 23:03.22. 199, Ryan McDermott, 23:28.48. 238, Connor Dallner, 24:31.35. 240, Ethan Long, 24:33.19. 272, Adam Schultz, 25:31.33. 298, Kyle Gesell, 26:41.09. 304, Riley Dorman, 26:57.73