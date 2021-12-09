Santa and Mrs. Claus visit with a boy at the Oxford Fire Station Dec. 3 during Light Up Oxford. The event, the first of its kind in Oxford, featured a Christmas Tree lighting, horse drawn wagon rides through town, over 30 vendors selling their wares throughout the town, main street merchants with their decorated stores open, and fire pits around the downtown area for s’mores. A group of local merchants organized the event noting Oxford does not have an annual festival, with the hope this will become the town’s signature event.
Natalie Netolicky was dancing in the snow (produced by a snow machine in an upper story window) outside the former Oxford Bank, now home to Portraits by Jeanna Dec. 3 during the first Light Up Oxford event.
Santa and Mrs. Claus celebrate as Oxford’s official city Christmas Tree lights up for the first time Dec. 3. The tree, donated by Lewis Brothers Tree Farm, is expected to grow to at least 30’ tall and 20’ wide and was planted on the north side of the fire station. The lighting was part of the first Light Up Oxford event.
A crowd gathers at the Oxford fire station Dec. 3 for the lighting of the city’s new Christmas Tree. The lighting, presided over by Santa and Mrs. Claus with Mayor Penny Jenn, was part of the first Light Up Oxford event which organizers hope will become an annual event and possibly the town’s signature festival.
Clydesdale horses Jane and Augie take a little break as passengers disembark from a wagon ride around Oxford Dec. 3. The pair, driven by Bob Mahoney and Jeremey Bryant, were among the attractions of the first Light Up Oxford event.
16-month-old Brinlee takes in the many sights at the Oxford Fire Station Dec. 3 during the first Light Up Oxford Christmas event. Brinlee and her family were waiting for their turn to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, who had presided over the lighting of the town’s new Christmas Tree.
