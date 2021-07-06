DUBUQUE— Liberty High’s varsity baseball team moved to 16-11-1 Wednesday, June 30, after splitting with the Dubuque Wahlert Catholic High Golden Eagles at McAleece Park in Dubuque.
The Lightning blitzed the Eagles with 17 hits and a dozen runs in a 12-0 game one win. The damage was concentrated in but two innings as the Bolts plated five runners in the top of the fifth, and seven more in the sixth. Brody Fishman led the attack from the dish with four hits including a double, and one RBI. Jack Funke put up three hits, with one double and one RBI, while Cody Schroeder, Hayden Vickroy, and Luke Meyers smacked two hits each with a double for Vickroy. Vickroy went the distance on the mound giving up three hits and no runs, and producing a pair of strikeouts.
The tables turned dramatically for Liberty in the nightcap as Keian Secrist smacked a double, and Vickroy hit a single for the Bolts’ total of two hits in a 5-0 loss. The Golden Eagles plated four runners in the bottom of the third and one in the fifth off eight hits. Noah Kirk was charged with the loss after 2.2 innings on the mound giving up three hits and four earned runs while walking two and dispensing a pair of strikeouts. Kolton Fangman, Jack Turgasen, and Shane Alberts also spent time on the bump with two hits given up by Fangman, and two strikeouts for Turgasen.
Liberty High 12, Dubuque Wahlert 0
Hits — Brody Fishman 4, Jack Funke 3, Cody Schroeder 2, Hayden Vickroy 2, Luke Meyers 2, Keian Secrist 1, TJ Kimm 1, Noah Kirk 1, Garret Roggy 1
Singles — Fishman 3, Funke 2, Schroeder 2, Meyers 2, Secrist 1, Kimm 1, Kirk 1, Vickroy 1, Roggy 1
Doubles — Fishman 1, Funke 1, Vickroy 1
RBI — Secrist 2, Kirk 2, Schroeder 2, Vickroy 2, Fishman 1, Funke 1, Kimm 1
Runs — Fishman 2, Secrist 2, Funke 2, Meyers 2, Kirk 1, Schroeder 1, Evan Chandler 1, Gage Gingerich 1
Pitching — Vickroy 6.0 IP, 3 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts
Dubuque Wahlert 5, Liberty High 0
Hits — Keian Secrist 1, Hayden Vickroy 1
Singles — Vickroy 1
Doubles — Secrist 1
Pitching — Noah Kirk (L) 2.2 IP, 3 hits, 4 earned runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts. Kolton Fangman 1.1 IP, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts. Jack Turgasen 1.0 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts. Shane Alberts 1.0 IP, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts