NORTH LIBERTY– The Liberty High varsity softball team opened the 2021 season with a doubleheader split against rival Iowa City, City High Tuesday, April 25, at home.
Liberty took game one, 2-1, with Kennedy Daugherty and Mallory Jones crossing the plate in the bottom of the second inning. Daugherty, Olivia Davenport and Ashlyn Geasland had two hits apiece with a double for Daugherty. Kara Maiers went the distance in the circle, giving up four hits and one earned run. She walked three and struck out 11.
The Little Hawks flew to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning of the nightcap. Liberty answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning, however a five-run barrage hammered the Lightning in the top of the third. Two more Liberty runs went up in the bottom of the fourth, but the Bolts remained in an 8-4 hole. Seven City High runs scored in the sixth ended the game at 15-4 courtesy of the 10-run mercy rule.
Mischa Reiners and Brynlee Slockett knocked two hits apiece with a triple for Slockett, and a double for Ava Fort. Kennedy Daugherty pitched 3.1 innings giving up eight earned runs, walking five, and striking out three. Kinsley Robertson worked two innings, giving up four hits and five earned runs, walked six, and struck out one; and Kylie Hamers pitched 2/3 of an inning giving up two hits and two earned runs.
The Bolts visit Iowa City West on Thursday, June 3, in a varsity doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. and travel to Dubuque Wahlert Catholic High School on Monday, June 7, for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. The road trips continue on Wednesday, June 9, with a visit to Dubuque Senior for a 4 p.m. doubleheader. The next home stand is scheduled for Thursday, June 10, as Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic High School visits for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader.
Liberty High 2, City High 1
Hits— Kennedy Daugherty 2, Olivia Davenport 2, Ashlyn Geasland 2, Ella McLaughlin 1.
Singles— Davenport 2, Geasland 2, Daugherty 1, McLaughlin 1.
Doubles— Daugherty 1.
Runs—Daugherty 1, Mallory Jones 1.
RBI— Geasland 1, Kylie Hamers 1.
Pitching— Kara Maiers 7 IP, 4 hits, 1 earned run, 3 walks, 11 strikeouts.
City High 15, Liberty High 4
Hits— Mischa Reiners 2, Brynlee Slockett 2, Ava Fort, 1, Kinsley Robertson 1, Kylie Hamers 1.
Singles— Reiners 2, Robertson 1, Slockett 1, Hamers 1.
Doubles— Fort 1.
Triples— Slockett 1.
Runs— Reiners 2, Slockett 1, Haley Schroeder 1.
RBI— Reiners 1, Fort 1, Olivia Davenport 1.
Pitching— Kennedy Daugherty 3.1 IP, 7 hits, 8 earned runs, 5 walks, 3 strikeouts. Robertson 2.0 IP, 4 hits, 5 earned runs, 6 walks, 1 strike out. Hamers 0.2 IP, 2 hits, 2 earned runs, 1 walk.