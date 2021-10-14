WATERLOO— The Liberty High cross country runners joined the rest of the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Irv Warren Golf Course, in Waterloo, for the 2021 Conference Meet and placed fifth in team points (varsity boys) and seventh (varsity girls) in team points.
The Lightning boys finished with 158 points, behind champion City High (58), runner up Hempstead (59), Cedar Falls (82) and Cedar Rapids Prairie (147). Aidan Decker was the first Bolt across the finish line with a 21st-place showing in 16:28.7. The Bolt girls put up 160 points, behind champion Hempstead (49), runner up Prairie (78), Linn-Mar (108), Dubuque Senior (127) and was third in the Iowa City schools’ fleet as City High took fifth (133) and the West High Trojans were sixth (147). Ashlyn Keeney won the individual title with a time of 18:17.3 and Cori Mac was 10th in 19:11.5.
The junior varsity (JV) boys were the conference runner-up squad with 60 points, behind champion City High (56). Jonathan Kamba Kaleka led the way with his sixth-place finish in 17:49.2 and Maxwell Thompson was seventh in 17:49.4. The JV girls were third with 73 points, behind champion City High (39) and runner up Dubuque Senior (62). Clara Welch was the first Bolt across the line with her fifth-place finish in 22:02.7.
The Bolts run in the MVC Divisional Meet on Thursday, Oct. 14, at Birdsall Park, in Cedar Falls, starting at 4 p.m. The Class 4A State Qualifying Meet is set for Wednesday, Oct. 20, at a site to be determined and announced the week of Monday, Oct. 11. The 2021 Class 4A State Meet is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29, in Fort Dodge, at the Lakeside Golf Course.
2021 Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) Conference Meet
Varsity boys 5K
Team scores— 1, Iowa City, City High, 58, 1:20:21. 2, Dubuque Hempstead, 59, 1:20:28. 3, Cedar Falls, 82, 4, Prairie, Cedar Rapids, 147, 1:23:45. 5, Liberty High School, 158, 1:24:22. 6, Iowa City West, 172, 1:23:45. 7, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 182, 1:24:33. 8, Linn-Mar, 208, 1:24:33. 9, Western Dubuque, Epworth, 211, 1:24:33. 10, Waterloo United, 312, 1:28:51. 11, Dubuque Senior, 324, 1:28:57. 12, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 326, 1:29:12. 13, Dubuque Wahlert, 375, 1:32:51. 14, Xavier, Cedar Rapids, 399, 1:32:51. 15, Cedar Rapids Washington, 403, 1:32:21.
Individual results— 21, Aidan Decker, 16:28.7. 27, Christian Montover, 16:45.3. 31, Jordan Robinson, 16:49.5. 37, Logan Nelson, 17:05.7. 44, Gavin Keeney, 17:13.5. 47, Ethan Keeney, 17:20.5. 55, Noah Gregoire, 17:26.8.
Varsity girls 5K
Team scores— 1, Dubuque Hempstead, 49, 1:35:09. 2, Prairie, Cedar Rapids, 78, 1:36:54. 3, Linn-Mar, 108, 1:38:42. 4, Dubuque Senior, 127, 1:39:25. 5, Iowa City, City High, 133, 1:39:39. 6, Iowa City West, 147, 1:40:20. 7, Liberty High School, 160, 1:40:32. 8, Western Dubuque, Epworth, 171, 1:41:22. 9, Dubuque Wahlert, 213, 1:43:30. 10, Cedar Falls, 230, 1:44:30. 11, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 246, 1:45:19. 12, Xavier, Cedar Rapids, 399, 1:59:25. 13, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 406, 2:00:24.
Individual results— 1, Ashlyn Keeney, 18:17.3. 10, Cori Mac, 19:11.5. 45, Malia Taylor, 20:41.6. 53, Hannah Ramsey, 20:53.7. 62, Grace Ceynar, 21:28.8. 64, Madelyn Johnson, 21:30.8. 81, Brie Klein, 22:14.4.