IOWA CITY — The Liberty Lightning Baseball Club (LLBC), a tryout baseball club serving 7-14U teams in the Liberty High School attendance area, collected household items, toys, and cash, which they presented to the Iowa City Ronald McDonald House Tuesday, Nov. 30 for their annual community impact project in conjunction with Giving Tuesday.
Tom Cronk, head baseball coach for Liberty High School, said each team handled gathering the items differently. “A few kids did social media videos and then picked up stuff from people. Others just asked friends and family. We had one team set up a booth outside HY-VEE with slips that showed desired items. People would pick up a few extra items and drop off on the way out. We asked 7-9 to get Pantry items, 10-12 Cleaning supplies and 13-14 to-go containers, but any age could accept any item.”
The Ronald McDonald House is one of 375 programs administered by the Ronald McDonald House Charities and provides a 31-room home away from home for families as their child receives medical care at the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital. For more information, including how to volunteer or donate, go to https://rmhc-eiwi.org.
“Our club appreciates the support we receive from local businesses and community members, and it’s important to us to give back to our community. Hopefully, we are also teaching our kids about the power of giving,” said Mike Potter. “A big THANK YOU to all the players and parents who were involved in this effort. This club is a special group of people!”