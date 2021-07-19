MARION— The Liberty High Lightning shocked the Marion Wolves, 19-6, in five innings in a non-conference game Wednesday, July 14, at Marion High School. The win boosted the Bolts to 24-12-1 with Marion dipping to 31-6 in the final days of the regular season.
The Lightning unleashed a five-run blitz in the top of the first inning, answered by three Wolves crossing the plate in the bottom of the inning. Liberty’s lead grew by three runs in the top of the second and two in the third to a 10-3 advantage. A lone wolf scored in the third to make it 10-4 before a four-run barrage in the top of the fourth made it 14-4. Five more Liberty runs in the fifth coupled with a pair of Marion runs triggered the mercy rule, ending the game, 19-6.
Brody Fishman, Keian Secrist, Jack Funke, Cody Schroeder, Hayden Vickroy, Jack Turgasen, Luke Meyers, Shane Alberts, Luke Bollier and Evan Chandler produced one hit apiece, with a double each from Alberts and Bollier and three RBIs from Secrist. Boyd Skelley took the win with four innings on the mound, giving up seven hits and four earned runs. He walked two and had no strikeouts. Noah Kirk worked one inning on the mound giving up two hits and two earned runs, walking three and striking out one.