Da’Shon Fisher reacts as his buzzer beating, half court, three-point shot swishes through the net Dec. 17 at Prairie High School. Fisher led all with 26 points including four three-point baskets and a rim hanging slam dunk as Liberty fell 51-49.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Liberty High’s varsity boys came close to posting their first win of the season Dec. 17 at Prairie High School. However, a pair of fouls in the final ten seconds, and two successful Prairie free throws, left the Lightning heartbroken with a 51-49 loss.
Da’Shon Fisher tied the game at five with the first of four three-point baskets. His second brought the Bolts to within one point of Prairie, trailing 11-10. The Hawks held onto the one-point lead with a 14-13 advantage at the end of the first period. Trey Hughes, Luke Ramsey, and Fisher drained three-point buckets in the second to give Liberty a 24-21 halftime lead.
Liberty trailed 39-32 late in the third when Fisher unleashed his fourth three-pointer from half court as the period ended. The buzzer beater hit it’s mark, and the deficit narrowed to 39-35. Five points separated the teams with 2:15 remaining as Liberty trailed 46-41. With 36.8 seconds left Griffin Kraft sank a pair of free throws making it a 49-47 deficit. Fisher saved his best for last when he stripped the ball from a Prairie player, drove downcourt, and executed a slam dunk to tie the game at 49 with 21.1 seconds to go.
Fisher led all scorers with 26 points and was the only Bolt in double digits. Ramsey and Owen Swartzendruber produced five points apiece.
The loss dropped Liberty to 0-4 while Prairie improved to 5-1.
City High visits on Jan. 4 for a girl-boy doubleheader with the varsity boys set to start at 7:30 p.m. Liberty visits Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic High School on Jan. 7 with a 7:30 p.m. varsity start.
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 51 Liberty High 49
Scoring — Fisher 26, Ramsey and Swartzendruber 5, Griffin Kraft 4, Trey Hughes 3, Graham Beckman, Ja’Quez Hall, and Christian Barney 2
3-point baskets — Fisher 4, Ramsey, and Hughes 1
Assists — Fisher 2, Hall, TJ Tellis, and Swartzendruber 1
Rebounds — Kraft and Hughes 6, Beckman, Fisher, Hall, and Swartzendruber 3, Barney 2, Tellis 1
Blocks — Beckman and Fisher 1
Steals — Kraft, Ramsey, Beckman, Fisher, and Swartzendruber 1