NORTH LIBERTY — It’s been a tough row to hoe for the Liberty High varsity girls basketball team with 10-17 (2017-18), 3-17 (2018-19), 3-18 (2019-20) and 4-12 (2020-21) records the past four years. Head Coach Jaime Brandt is optimistic the Lightning can flash to victory this season.
“Our team is looking strong,” she said. “They are working really hard, and we have everyone back from last year.”
The Bolts featured no seniors last year.
Three juniors: Avery Gaudet, Ava Meyer and Kennedy Daugherty and senior Haley Napoli are back from last year’s starting lineup. Gaudet scored 82 points, including six three-point baskets, while pulling down 36 rebounds, accruing ten steals, and making four blocks. Meyer was second in points on the team behind Keiko Ono-Fullard with 107. Meyer drained nine three-point buckets while strong on the boards with 81 rebounds, made six steals and had six blocks. Daugherty contributed 67 points with three three-pointers last season. She led the Lightning in rebounds with 100, made 11 steals and produced eight blocks. Napoli produced 36 points, including eight three-pointers. She made 32 defensive rebounds and made three steals.
Also back are sophomores Bryn Slockett, Sunny Yarnell, Bella Tafolla and senior Kinsley Robertson.
Slockett produced 58 points last season, including 13 three-pointers. She made 16 rebounds, ten steals and had one block. Yarnell contributed 63 points, including a trio of three-pointers, made 44 rebounds, nine steals and eight blocks. Tafolla added nine points, all from the three-point arc. She had three rebounds and one steal. Robertson produced 18 points with three three-point baskets. She pulled down 24 rebounds, made six steals and one block.
New to the squad are sophomore Jasmine Barney and freshman Madeline (Madi) Casey.
The Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) is always strong, said Brandt.
“I think a lot of teams will be good. Waterloo West stands out the most,” she summarized, adding, “I think we will compete.”
Brandt is hopeful for a breakout season for the Lightning.
“I’m super excited for this group. Our chemistry is off the charts, and we have talent.”
The season opened on Saturday, Nov. 20, on the road at Dubuque Hempstead with a 66-60 win in overtime. The Bolts trailed 21-19 after the first period and were down 32-30 at halftime. Liberty stayed close in the third but still trailed 44-40 before ending regulation time in a 53-53 tie.
Jasmine Barney produced a team high 18 points, Madi Casey scored 14, and Ava Meyer had a 13-point effort while Mischa Reiners added 11.
Liberty High 66 Dubuque Hempstead 60
Scoring — Jasmine Barney 18, Madeline Casey 14, Ava Meyer 13, Mischa Reiners 11, Avery Gaudet 3, Kennedy Daugherty 3, Libby Allen 2, Shelby Kimm 2
3-point baskets — Casey 4-7, Meyer 3-8, Barney 2-3, Gaudet 1-1, Daugherty 1-2
Rebounds — Barney 11, Meyer 11, Casey 6, Daugherty 2, Kimm 2, Bella Tafolla 1, Reiners 1
Assists — Barney 4, Casey 3, Gaudet 1, Allen 1, Tafolla 1, Brynlee Slockett 1
Blocks — Meyer 1
Steals — Barney 4, Daugherty 1, Casey 1
Liberty’s first home game is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 30, as Keokuk visits for a non-conference game with a 7:30 p.m. varsity tip off. The Bolts face rivals Iowa City West High and City High at home, on Friday, Dec. 10 (West) and Tuesday, Jan. 4 (City), then travel to City High on Friday, Jan. 28. The regular season ends, at home, with a visit from Cedar Rapids Washington on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
2021-2022 Liberty High varsity girls basketball schedule (subject to change)
Tuesday, Nov. 30 HOME vs. Keokuk 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3 AT Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 7 HOME vs. Dubuque Hempstead 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10 HOME vs. Iowa City West 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14 AT Dubuque Senior 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17 AT Prairie High School, Cedar Rapids 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21 HOME vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4 HOME vs. Iowa City, City High 6:00 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7 HOME vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11 AT Western Dubuque, Epworth 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14 AT Waterloo East 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18 HOME vs. Waterloo West 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21 HOME vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25 AT Cedar Falls 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28 AT Iowa City, City High 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 1 HOME vs. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4 AT Iowa City West 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8 AT Linn-Mar, Marion 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11 HOME vs. Cedar Rapids Washington 7:30 p.m.