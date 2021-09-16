NORTH LIBERTY — Liberty High’s varsity volleyball team moved to 3-0 in the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) Mississippi Division, and 10-3 overall, with a 3-0 sweep of the Linn-Mar Lions Tuesday, Sept. 7 at home.
The Lightning dominated the Lions 25-8, 25-12, and 25-13 with nine kills from Cassidy Hartman and eight from Shelby Kimm who also made three ace serves and four solo blocks. Mariah Rollins made 22 assists on the night with a dozen from Asta Hildebrand.
Liberty High 3 Linn-Mar 0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-13)
Kills — Cassidy Hartman 9, Shelby Kimm 8, Asta Hildebrand 5, Lilah VanScoyoc 5, Sam Harvey 4, Lauren Ramspott 3, Sydney Stratton 3, Gracie Hennings 1, Chante Hardaway 1, Katie Tippet 1, Bea Kaskie 1
Ace serves — Kimm 3, Mariah Rollins 1, Gabbie Schroeder 1, Carlie Schroeder 1
Assists — Rollins 22, Hildebrand 12, G. Schroeder 3, C. Schroeder 1
Digs — G. Schroeder 17, Kimm 15, Hartman 10, Hildebrand 7, Rollins 3, Olivia Davenport 2, C. Schroeder 1, Hennings 1
Solo blocks — Kimm 4, Hartman 1
Block assists — Hartman 2, Harvey 2, Kimm 1, Stratton 1
The victory came after a 3-2 showing at West Des Moines Valley’s Marj White Classic on Saturday, Sept. 4. The Bolts defeated Waukee Northwest 2-0 (21-12, 21-9), Dowling Catholic 2-1 (16-21, 21-16, 21-19), and Waukee Northwest 2-0 (21-9, 21-17). However, Valley and Ankeny edged out the Lightning in a pair of close and hard-fought matches with Liberty falling to the host Tigers 0-2 (18-21, 18-21), and 1-2 to Ankeny (19-21, 22-20, 13-15).
Hartman produced 47 kills on the day with 28 from Kimm and 16 from Asta Hildebrand.
Liberty High at Marge White Classic (West Des Moines Valley High School)
Liberty def. Waukee 2-0 (21-12, 21-9)
Liberty def. Dowling Catholic 2-1 (16-21, 21-16, 21-19)
Liberty def. Waukee Northwest 2-0 (21-9, 21-17)
West Des Moines Valley def. Liberty 2-0 (21-18, 21-18)
Ankeny def. Liberty 2-1 (21-19, 20-22, 15-13)
Kills — Cassidy Hartman 47, Shelby Kimm 28, Asta Hildebrand 16, Sam Harvey 15, Lilah VanScoyoc 14, Chante Hardaway 5, Lauren Ramspott 2, Mariah Rollins 1, Gabbie Schroeder 1
Ace serves — Hartman 3, Rollins 2, Schroeder 2, Hildebrand 1, Ramspott 1
Assists — Rollins 70, Hildebrand 44, Schroeder 4, Hartman 1, Ramspott 1, Hardaway 1
Digs — Hartman 49, Kimm 38, Hildebrand 13, Ramspott 12, Harvey 6, Olivia Davenport 4, VanScoyoc 1, Hardaway 1, Carlie Schroeder 1, Gracie Hennings 1
Solo blocks — Ramspott 3, Harvey 2, Kimm 1, VanScoyoc 1
Block assists — VanScoyoc 5, Ramspott 4, Harvey 3, Hardaway 3, Kimm 2, Hartman 1, Hildebrand 1
Cedar Falls visits on Tuesday, Sept. 21, with the sophomores and junior varsity (JV) playing at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity taking the floor at 7 p.m. Liberty will host its own invitational tournament on Saturday, Sept. 25, with Dike-New Hartford, Iowa City West, Mount Vernon, Pleasant Valley, and West Des Moines Valley expected to attend.