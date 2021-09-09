IOWA CITY — Liberty High’s cross country runners finally made their debut for the 2021 season on Thursday, Sept. 2 in Iowa City Regina’s Bob Brown Classic at the Kickers Soccer Complex in Iowa City. The Lightnings’ first meet, scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26 at Kickers was cancelled due weather.
Favorable conditions prevailed at the Bob Brown Classic as the Liberty boys finished second in team points behind champion Marion with a total time of 1:29:31.20 while the girls were fourth behind Solon, Western Dubuque, and Tipton with a time of 1:48:02.82.
Ashlyn Keeney took the runner-up spot behind Calamus-Wheatland’s Noelle Steines with a time of 19:45.57. Cori Mac was fifth in 20:34.86, Hannah Ramsey finished 28th in 22:13.86, Malia Taylor was 32nd with a time of 22:27.92, and Grace Ceynar was 42nd in 23:00.61.
Christian Montover took fifth place in 17:36.70 to lead the Bolts. Aidan Decker was right behind Montover in 17:38.79 for sixth, Gavin Keeney took eighth place in 17:40.49, Ethan Keeney was 13th in 17:55.85, and Jon Kamba Kaleka finished 26th in 18:39.37.
Liberty’s girls travel to Seminole Valley Park in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Sept. 9 for a 4:35 p.m. invitational while the boys head to Luther College in Decorah on Saturday, Sept. 11. The boys head for Scott County Park in Eldridge on Tuesday, Sept. 14 for North Scott’s invitational at 4 p.m., and both the boys and girls will compete in Cedar Falls’ Rich Engle Classic at Birdsall Park on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Team Scores
Girls — 1, Solon, 1:45:56.16. 2, Western Dubuque, 1:47:02.69. 3, Tipton, 1:48:47.19. 4, Liberty High, 1:48:02.82. 5, Monticello, 1:49:55.82. 6, Marion, 1:51:05.42. 7, Clear Creek Amana, 1:54:01.20. 8, Clinton, 1:56:06.48. 9, Iowa City Regina, 1:56:28.74. 10, Wilton, 2:12:51.39. 11, Anamosa, 2:16:50.97
Individuals — 2, Ashlyn Keeney, 19:45.57. 5, Cori Mac, 20:34.86. 28, Hannah Ramsey, 22:13.86. 32, Malia Taylor, 22:27.92. 42, Grace Ceynar, 23:00.61. 56, Madelyn Johnson, 23:34.42. 64, Brie Klein, 24:08.31. 69, Sam Estrada, 24:18.66. 74, Carly Sulwer, 24:31.23. 75, Clara Welch, 24:32.97. 77, Sophie Faga, 24:34.53. 118, Aubrey Meyer, 26:49.69. 119, Elaina McDonald, 26:50.89. 142, Sophia Doorn, 28:06.09. 144, Avery Riehl, 28:21.92. 167, Jenna Uden, 30:32.46. 175, Macy Kazmierczak, 32:36.55. 183, Rachel Samuel, 39:46.02
Boys — Marion,1:27:12.76. 2, Liberty High, 1:29:31.20. 3, Tipton, 1:30:35.27. 4, Western Dubuque, 1:29:45.58. 5, Solon, 1:32:34.33. 6, Clear Creek Amana, 1:33:46.34. 7, Iowa City Regina, 1:37:20.77. 8, Monticello, 1:38:10.91. 9, Cascade, 1:39:44.41. 10, Clinton, 1:40:21.25. 11, Anamosa, 1:43:11.93. 12, Prince of Peace, 2:09:33.44. 13, Calamus-Wheatland, 2:00:32.16. 14, Wilton, 1:58:38.89
Individuals — 5, Christian Montover, 17:36.70. 6, Aidan Decker, 17:38.79. 8, Gavin Keeney, 17:40.49. 13, Ethan Keeney, 17:55.85. 26, Jon Kamba Kaleka, 18:39.37. 27, Boden Bisgard, 18:39.75. 34, Logan Nelson, 18:58.00. 35, Tyson Baker, 18:58.43. 37, Ethan Bartachek, 19:01.02. 44, Maddux Johnson, 19:10.20. 50, Jack Abel, 19:25.30. 52, Nathan Kinzer, 19:27.82. 60, Maxwell Thompson, 19:44.22. 84, Connor Ahrens, 20:34.60. 87, Luke Gage, 20:35.62. 90, Andrew Kaczka, 20:38.15. 91, Braxton Klein, 20:38.55. 96, Iben Coohey, 20:43.02. 101, Carter Gage, 20:56.23. 112, Timothy Welch, 21:14.15. 117, Thomas Fowler, 21:18.89. 129, Will Thompson, 21:37.91. 152, Peter Strathman, 22:33.85. 159, Damien Garrett, 22:48.30. 161, Andrew Cargin, 22:49.78. 162, Noah Gregoire, 22:50.03. 170, Ange Parades Ruiz, 23:06.50. 173, Needal Arbid, 23:14.62. 181, Ethan Long, 23:27.04. 185, Ben Kaczka, 23:39.34.192, Gavin Nelson, 24:04.30. 194, Ryan McDermott, 24:07.10. 205, Cole Kerns, 24:30.53. 223, Connor Dallne, 25:27.84. 225, Adam Schultz, 25:46.80. 231, Riley Dorman, 27:40.49. 234, Kyle Gesell, 28:00.00.