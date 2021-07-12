NORTH LIBERTY– The Liberty High varsity Lightning baseball team struck the Waterloo East High Trojans hard in a home baseball doubleheader Monday, July 5. The Bolts put up a total of 27 runs on the evening, with a 10-0 game-one win and a 17-2 showing in the nightcap.
A Bolt scored in the bottom of the first inning in game one, followed by four more in the second and five in the fourth. With no Trojan runs, the game ended on the mercy rule after the fifth inning. Brody Fishman possessed the hot bat for Liberty with three hits, while Boyd Skelley took the win after three innings on the mound, giving up no hits and no runs, walking two and producing eight strikeouts.
The Trojans put up their only runs of the night with a pair at the top of the first inning in game two. Liberty responded in kind for a 2-2-tie, adding seven runs in the second and eight more ending the game in the third.
Stats for the second game were not available prior to the story deadline.
The postseason begins Friday, July 16, as Linn-Mar visits the Bolts in a Class 4A Substate No.4 first round game at 7 p.m. Pleasant Valley and Cedar Rapids Jefferson, and Muscatine and Cedar Rapids Kennedy, are also in action on July 16, with the second round game scheduled for Monday, July 19, at a location to be determined. The Substate Final for a trip to the 2021 State Baseball Tournament, at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field, is sclated for Wednesday, July 21. The 4A Tournament runs from Wednesday, July 28, through Saturday, July 31.
Liberty High 10, Waterloo East 0
Hits— Brody Fishman 3, Keian Secrist 1, Jack Funke 1, Hayden Vickroy 1, Luke Meyers 1.
Singles— Fishman 3, Secrist 1, Funke 1, Vickroy 1, Meyers 1.
RBI— Fishman 1, Secrist 1, Funke 1, Cody Schroeder 1, Vickroy 1.
Runs— Fishman 3, Secrist 1, Funke 1, TJ Kimm 1, Noah Kirk 1, Schroeder 1, Vickroy 1, Meyers 1.
Pitching— Boyd Skelley (W) 3.0 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts. Josh Bergthold 1.0 IP, 1 hit, 0 runs, 2 walks, 1 strikeout. Kolton Fangman 1.0 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout.