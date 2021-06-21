NORTH LIBERTY– 24 hours after sweeping Cedar Rapids Prairie, the Liberty High Lightning swept Waterloo East in the second of three home varsity softball doubleheaders on Wednesday, June 16. The Bolts took the opener, 9-0, and won the nightcap, 11-1.
A one-run bottom of the first inning led to a five-run blast in the second and three in the third, denying the Trojans the chance to score. Haileigh Smith, Ashlyn Geasland, Haley Schroeder, Kennedy Daugherty and Kinsley Robertson had a single apiece in the contest, with two RBIs for Robertson. Robertson pitched all seven innings, giving up five hits and no runs, notching a dozen strikeouts.
The Bolts plated one runner in the bottom of the first of the nightcap, before the Trojans tied the game, 1-1, in the top of the fourth. However, six Bolts scored in the fourth with four more in the fifth to end the game under the mercy rule. Robertson and Daugherty led at the dish with three hits apiece, including a double for Daugherty. Daugherty pitched all five innings giving up three hits, one earned run, walking two and striking out three.
Liberty improved to 16-5 with the victories.
- Liberty High 9, Waterloo East 0
Hits— Haileigh Smith 1, Ashlyn Geasland 1, Haley Schroeder 1, Kennedy Daugherty 1, Kinsley Robertson 1.
Singles— Smith 1, Geasland 1, Schroeder 1, Daugherty 1, Robertson 1
Runs—Smith 2, Geasland 2, Daugherty 2, Schroeder 1, Raquel Trolliet 1, Mallory Jones 1.
RBI— Robertson 2, Schroeder 1, Daugherty 1.
Pitching— Robertson (W) 7 IP, 5 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 12 strikeouts.
- Liberty High 11, Waterloo East 1
Hits— Kennedy Daugherty 3, Kinsley Robertson 3, Haley Schroeder 2, Haileigh Smith 1, Brynlee Slockett 1, Olivia Davenport 1, Raquel Trolliet 1.
Singles— Robertson 3, Schroeder 2, Daugherty 2, Slockett 1, Trolliet 1.
Doubles— Smith 1, Daugherty 1, Davenport 1.
Runs—Smith 2, Schroeder 2, Trolliet 2, Slockett 1, Robertson 1, Ava Fort 1, Mallory Jones 1, Kylie Hamers 1.
RBI— Smith 2, Schroeder 2, Daugherty 2, Slockett 1.
Pitching— Daugherty (W) 5.0 IP, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts.