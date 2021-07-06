DUBUQUE– The Liberty High varsity baseball team moved to 15-10-1 Monday, June 28, splitting with the Dubuque Senior Rams, in Dubuque. The Rams won the opener, 7-1, but the Lightning flashed in the nightcap for a 6-2 win.
Senior put up one run each in the bottom of the first, second and fifth innings of game one before Ian Gates scored in the top of the sixth as Keian Secrist drove him home. The Rams did major damage in the bottom of the sixth with four runs for the win. Secrist, TJ Kimm and Gates knocked one hit apiece in the contest, all singles. Ethan O’Donnell was charged with the loss following four innings on the mound, giving up four hits and two earned runs, walking three and issuing six strikeouts.
The Bolts recharged unleashing five runs in the top of the second inning in game two and held onto the 5-0 lead until the bottom of the fifth with two Rams crossed the dish. An insurance run in the top of the seventh sealed the win for Liberty. Jack Funke nailed a double and drove in two runs for the Lightning, Hayden Vickroy also doubled in the contest. Boyd Skelley took the win with five innings on the bump giving up five hits and two unearned runs. He walked three and dispensed five strikeouts.
Iowa City West High visits Liberty for a 5 p.m. doubleheader on Thursday, July 8, while Davenport Central visits Monday, July 12, for non-conference sophomore/varsity pairing. The sophs take the diamond at 5 p.m. with the varsity’s first pitch around 7 p.m. The Bolts visit the Marion Wolves for a non-conference game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13.
The postseason begins Friday, July 16, with Liberty assigned to Class 4A Substate No.4 with Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Linn-Mar, Muscatine and Pleasant Valley. 4A semifinals are set for Monday, July 19, with the Substate Final on Wednesday, July 21. The 2021 State Baseball Tournament is July 28-31 at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field.
Dubuque Senior 7, Liberty High 1
Hits— Keian Secrist 1, TJ Kimm 1, Ian Gates 1.
Singles— Secrist 1, Kimm 1, Gates 1.
RBI— Secrist 1.
Runs— Gates 1.
Pitching— Ethan O’Donnell (L) 4.0 IP, 4 hits, 2 earned runs, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts. Cody Schroeder 0.1 IP, 5 hits, 4 earned runs, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts. Shane Alberts 0.2 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts. Jacob Turgasen 1.0 IP, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts.
Liberty High 6, Dubuque Senior 2
Hits— Brody Fishman 1, Keian Secrist 1, Jack Funke 1, Hayden Vickroy 1.
Singles— Fishman 1, Secrist 1.
Doubles— Funke 1, Vickroy 1.
RBI— Funke 2, Fishman 1, Secrist 1, TJ Kimm 1.
Runs— Secrist 2, Fishman 1, Noah Kirk 1, Vickroy 1, Luke Meyers 1.
Pitching — Boyd Skelley (W) 5.0 IP, 5 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts. Jack Turgasen 2.0 IP, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 1 strike out.