SOLON– The 2021 varsity baseball season opened with a non-conference split for the Liberty High Lighting with a 12-1 win in six innings and a 14-8 loss Monday, May 24, on the Solon Spartans’ diamond.
The Bolts opened game one with three runs in the top of the first inning, added six more in the fourth and ended the game with three runs in the sixth. Solon’s solitary run plated in the bottom of the third inning.
Keian Secrist and TJ Kimm both homered in the contest, which saw Liberty rack up runs on only five hits. Kimm, Hayden Vickroy and Ian Gates each had a single apiece.
Ethan O’Donnell was awarded the win after four innings on the mound. O’Donnell gave up one hit and one earned run, walked two and struck out five.
Liberty lit up the scoreboard first in the nightcap with one run in the top of the third inning, but an unlucky 13-run Spartan barrage stunned Liberty in the bottom half of the inning. Three Liberty runs in the fourth and two in the fifth kept the game going fending off the 10-run mercy rule which would have ended the contest early. Solon plated one runner in the fifth, while Liberty scored two more runs in the sixth.
Ian Gates led the Bolts at the dish with two singles. Secrist was charged with the loss following 2.1 innings on the mound. He gave up four hits and seven runs, two earned, walked two and struck out six.
Liberty High 12, Solon 1
Hits— TJ Kimm 2, Keian Secrist 1, Hayden Vickroy 1, Ian Gates 1
Singles— Kimm 1, Vickroy 1, Gates 1.
Homeruns— Secrist 1, Kimm 1.
Runs—Secrist 2, Garret Roggy 2, Jack Funke 1, Kimm 1, Noah Kirk 1, Vickroy 1, Gates 1, Luke Meyers 1, Brody Fishman 1, Evan Chandler 1.
RBI— Kimm 3, Secrist 2, Cody Schroeder 1, Kirk 1, Roggy 1, Shane Alberts 1.
Pitching— Ethan O’Donnell (W) 4 IP, 1 hit, 1 earned run, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts. Boyd Skelley 1 IP, 1 strikeout. Alberts 1 IP, 1 hit, I strikeout.
Solon 14, Liberty High 8
Hits— Ian Gates 2, Keian Secrist 1, Jack Funke 1, TJ Kimm 1, Noah Kirk 1, Boyd Skelley 1.
Singles— Secrist 1, Kimm 1, Kirk 1, Skelley 1, Gates 2.
Doubles— Funke 1.
Runs—Secrist 2, Kimm 2, Skelley 2, Zack Anderson 1, Kirk 1.
RBI— Secrist 1, Kirk 1.
Pitching— Secrist (L) 2.1 IP, 4 hits, 7 runs (2 earned), 2 walks, 6 strikeouts. Kirk 1.0 IP, 2 strikeouts. Jack Turgasen 1.2 IP, 1 hit. Luke Bollier 1.0 IP, 2 hits, 1 earned run, 1 walk, 1 strikeout. Kolton Fangman 4 hits, 6 runs (4 earned), 1 walk.