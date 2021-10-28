BANG! Sam Harvey blasts a pair of CR Washington Warriors with one of her match-high 11 kills Thursday, Oct. 21 at home in a Class 5A Regional semifinal. Liberty swept Wash 3-0 to advance to the Final on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Lilah VanScoyoc bombs a pair of CR Washington Warriors with one of her match-high 11 kills Thursday, Oct. 21 at home in a Class 5A Regional semifinal. Liberty swept Wash 3-0 to advance to the Final on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The Lightning storm the floor at match point Thursday, Oct. 21 at home for the conclusion of a Class 5A Regional semifinal against Cedar Rapids Washington. Liberty High easily won 3-0 to advance to the Regional final on Tuesday, Oct. 26 against Muscatine.
NORTH LIBERTY — Liberty High’s varsity volleyball team had no trouble sweeping Cedar Rapids Washington Thursday, Oct. 21, at home in a Class 4A Regional Semifinal match. The Lightning stormed the Warriors 3-0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-11) and improved to 33-4 on the season to advance to the Region 6 Final against 15-17 Muscatine at Liberty High on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The Bolts worked quickly and efficiently in zapping the Warriors in a 53-minute match, and with a season-high .412 hitting efficiency according to co-coach Randy Dolson.
Sam Harvey produced a team-high 11 kills with eight from Shelby Kimm and seven from Cassidy Hartman. Mariah Rollins made 17 assists with a dozen from Asta Hildebrand. Gabbie Schroeder, who was named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) Volleyball All-Stars for 2021, produced 17 digs and a match-high six ace serves.
The 2021 State Tournament is scheduled to run Monday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 4 at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse (formerly the US Cellular Center) in downtown Cedar Rapids.
Liberty High 3 Cedar Rapids Washington 0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-11)