NORTH LIBERTY — Liberty High’s varsity volleyball team had no trouble sweeping Cedar Rapids Washington Thursday, Oct. 21, at home in a Class 4A Regional Semifinal match. The Lightning stormed the Warriors 3-0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-11) and improved to 33-4 on the season to advance to the Region 6 Final against 15-17 Muscatine at Liberty High on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The Bolts worked quickly and efficiently in zapping the Warriors in a 53-minute match, and with a season-high .412 hitting efficiency according to co-coach Randy Dolson.

Sam Harvey produced a team-high 11 kills with eight from Shelby Kimm and seven from Cassidy Hartman. Mariah Rollins made 17 assists with a dozen from Asta Hildebrand. Gabbie Schroeder, who was named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) Volleyball All-Stars for 2021, produced 17 digs and a match-high six ace serves.

The 2021 State Tournament is scheduled to run Monday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 4 at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse (formerly the US Cellular Center) in downtown Cedar Rapids.

Liberty High 3 Cedar Rapids Washington 0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-11)

Kills — Sam Harvey 11, Shelby Kimm 8, Cassidy Hartman 7, Lilah VanScoyoc 6, Nessa Hardaway 4, Gracie Hennings 2, Asta Hildebrand 1, Ava Meyer 1, Katie Tippet 1

Assists — Mariah Rollins 17, Hildebrand 12, Abby Stapleton 2, Gabbie Schroeder 2, Hartman 2, Carlie Schroeder 1

Solo blocks — Hardaway 1

Block assists — Harvey 2, Kimm 1, Hildebrand 1, Hardaway 1, Hartman 1

Dig — G. Schroeder 17, Hartman 10, Rollins 7, Kimm 5, Olivia Davenport 3, Stapleton 2, C. Schroeder 2, Hennings 1, Hildebrand 1, Harvey 1, Meyer 1

Ace serves — G. Schroeder 6, C. Schroeder 3, Hartman 3, Kimm 2, Hildebrand 2, Hennings 1, Tippet 1

