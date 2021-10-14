NORTH LIBERTY— The Liberty High varsity volleyball team clinched the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC)’s Mississippi Division Championship with a perfect 7-0 conference record Tuesday, Oct. 5, after sweeping the Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Golden Eagles off the floor, at home, on Senior Night.
The Lightning had little trouble with the bronzed birds taking the first set 25-11, the second set 25-12, finishing the night with a 25-12 showing in the third set.
Cassidy Hartman led the Lightning with a dozen kills, Mariah Rollins produced 16 assists and Shelby Kimm made seven ace serves in the contest.
Seniors Gabbie Schroeder, Carlie Schroeder, Katie Tippet, Chante Hardaway, Bea Kaskie and Olivia Davenport were recognized for contributions to the program.
The Bolts continue in the No. 1 spot in Class 5A in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s weekly rankings and finished the week with an appearance in Pella’s Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 9. Liberty ran the table compiling a 5-0 record for the day. Liberty defeated Knoxville 2-0 (21-10, 21-11), Holy Trinity 2-0 (21-13, 21-13), Bondurant-Farrar 2-0 (21-11, 21-15), Pella 2-0 (21-13, 21-15) and Mediapolis 2-0 (21-6, 21-9).
Hartman produced 37 kills on the day with 22 from Kimm, 17 from Lilah VanScoyoc and a dozen each from Asta Hildebrand and Hardaway.
The postseason, and a shot at returning to the Class 5A State Tournament, begins Thursday, Oct. 21, as the Bolts take on either Cedar Rapids Washington or Davenport North, both battle in a Class 5A Region 6 first round match on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Liberty High 3 Dubuque Wahlert Catholic 0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-12)
Kills— Cassidy Hartman 12, Asta Hildebrand 4, Sam Harvey 4, Shelby Kimm 4, Chante Hardaway 2, Lilah VanScoyoc 1, Kattie Tippet 1, Bea Kaskie 1, Ava Meyer 1.
Assists— Mariah Rollins 16, Hildebrand 9, Gabbie Schroeder 1, Carlie Schroeder 1.
Ace serves— Kimm 7, G. Schroeder 3, Rollins 2, Hartman 1.
Digs— Kimm 13, G. Schroeder 10, Rollins 8, Hartman 8, Olivia Davenport 6, Harvey 2, Hildebrand 1, VanScoyoc 1, C. Schroeder 1, Meyer 1.
Solo blocks— VanScoyoc 1.
Block assists— Hartman 2, Hardaway 2, Hildebrand 1, Harvey 1, Kimm 1, Tippet 1.
Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) Mississippi Division Standings, Wednesday, Oct. 6:
Overall Division
1 Liberty High School 29-4 7-0
2 Cedar Falls 27-6 6-1
3 Western Dubuque 35-3 5-2
4 Iowa City, City High 18-12 4-3
5 Prairie, Cedar Rapids 16-12 2-4
6 Linn-Mar 12-18 2-5
7 Wahlert Catholic 6-16 1-6
8 Cedar Rapids Washington 3-26 0-6
Liberty High at the Pella Invitational, Saturday, Oct. 9
Kills— Cassidy Hartman 37, Shelby Kimm 22, Lilah VanScoyoc 17, Asta Hildebrand 12, Chante Hardaway 12, Sam Harvey 9, Gracie Hennings 4, Ava Meyer 3, Sydney Stratton 2.
Ace serves— Kimm 7, Olivia Davenport 5, Hildebrand 5, Hartman 2, Mariah Rollins 2, Isabelle Mehmen 2.
Assists— Rollins 54, Hildebrand 40, Abby Stapleton 8, Davenport 3, Hardaway 2, Harvey 2, Hartman 1, Kimm 1, VanScoyoc 1, Mehmen 1.
Dig— Kimm 54, Hartman 34, Davenport 32, Rollins 20, Hildebrand 15, Carlie Schroeder 10, Harvey 6, Hardaway 5, Hennings 5, VanScoyoc 1, Meyer 1.
Solo blocks— Hardaway 3.
Block assists— Hardaway 6, Hartman 4, Kimm 3, VanScoyoc 3, Harvey 2, Meyer 2.