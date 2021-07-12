MARION– The Liberty High varsity softball team ended the regular season with a doubleheader on the road at the Oak Ridge Middle School, in Marion, home to the Linn-Mar Lions. The Lightning shocked the Lions, 2-1 and 8-2, on their Senior Night.
Ashlyn Geasland doubled to center field in the top of the third inning of game one, replaced on base by courtesy runner Mallory Jones. Haley Schroeder reached on an error, paving the way for Jones to score and take a 1-0 lead. One Lion crossed the plate in the bottom of the fourth tying the game, 1-1, and sparking a stalemate lasting through the seventh inning to trigger extra innings. However, an RBI bunt by Schroeder drove in McKenna Kelley, the winning run.
Linn-Mar put up the first run in the nightcap with a Lion crossing the plate in the bottom of the second. Liberty responded with five runs in the top of the third, two in the fourth and one in the seventh to lead, 8-1. The final run of the night came in the bottom of the seventh with one Lion plated.
Liberty improved to 24-13 on the season ahead of postseason play, while Linn-Mar dipped to 25-11. The Bolts hosted Cedar Rapids Jefferson in the semifinals of Class 5A-Region 5 on Saturday, July 10, while Cedar Rapids Kennedy faced the winner of a Thursday, July 8, battle between Cedar Falls and Waterloo West.
The Regional Championship, and a chance at playing in the 2021 State Tournament, was set for Tuesday, July 13, after this edition’s deadline.