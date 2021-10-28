BETTENDORF— Ashlyn Keeney and the varsity boys XC team will represent Liberty High School in the 2021 Class 4A State Cross Country Meet Friday, Oct. 29, at Kennedy Park, in Fort Dodge.
Keeney qualified for the fourth time Wednesday, Oct. 20, in a 4A Qualifying Meet hosted by Pleasant Valley High School, in Bettendorf, with a second place finish in 19:02. Keeney was 72nd her freshman year, 2018, with a time of 20:22.8 and was the State 4A runner up as a sophomore with a 17:44.1 finish, and finished ninth last year in 18:34.7.
The girls team missed out by the slimmest of margins, finishing fourth in points with 106 behind third-place Linn-Mar with 105. Under Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) and Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) rules, the first three teams, plus the first 15 individuals, qualify for the State Meet.
Aidan Decker, Christian Montover and Jordan Robinson qualified individually with a ninth-, 11th- and 13th-place finishes in 17:11, 17:13 and 17:19 respectively, leading the Bolts to a third-place team finish behind champion City High and runner-up Pleasant Valley. This is the third-straight State Meet appearance for the Liberty boys team.
The 2021 4A meet is held in Kennedy Park, in Fort Dodge, with the girls running at 10:30 a.m. and the boys at 11:15 a.m. The 4A awards ceremony is scheduled for noon. Tickets for the event are managed by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) and ticketing partner Varsity Bound at https://ia.varsitybound.com/sports/girlscrosscountry/2021-22/tickets. Tickets are $10 each plus fees and are required for all spectators including children. Tickets are not sold on-site and must be purchased in advance.
Team scores
Boys— 1, Iowa City, City High, 23, 1:23:17. 2, Pleasant Valley, 58, 1:25:43. 3, Liberty High School, 71, 1:26:42. 4, Linn-Mar, 120, 1:28:50. 5, Bettendorf, 120, 1:29:10. 6, North Scott, 159, 1:20:40. 7, Davenport Central, 198, 1:32:23. 8, Davenport North, 251, 1:35:18. 9, Clinton, 256, 1:34:54. 10, Davenport West, 321, 1:40:26.
Girls— 1, Pleasant Valley, 44, 1:38:17. 2, Iowa City, City High, 89, 1:42:12. 3, Linn-Mar, 105, 1:43:15. 4, Liberty High, 106, 1:43:20. 5, North Scott, 106, 1:43:11. 6, Bettendorf, 140, 1:45:18. 7, Davenport Central, 196, 1:51:38. 8, Clinton, 209, 1:51:44. 9, Davenport North, 222, 1:53:40. 10, Davenport West, 243, 1:53:30.
Individual results
Boys— 9, Aidan Decker, 17:11. 11, Christian Montover, 17:13. 13, Jordan Robinson, 17:19. 18, Gavin Keeney, 17:28. 20, Logan Nelson, 17:31. 22, Ethan Keeney, 17:37. 35, Noah Gregoire, 18:25
Girls — 2, Ashlyn Keeney, 19:02. 18, Cori Mac, 20:13. 27, Hannah Ramsey, 21:05. 29, Madelyn Johnson, 21:25. 30, Malia Taylor, 21:35. 42, Grace Ceynar, 22:11. 51, Brie Klein, 22:50.