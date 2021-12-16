NORTH LIBERTY— The Liberty High varsity girls improved to 2-0 in the Mississippi Division of the Mississippi Valley Conference with a 64-36 win over Dubuque Hempstead Wednesday, Dec. 8, at home.

Jasmine Barney led the Lightning with a game-high 23 points, including four three-point baskets. Madeline Casey produced 15, all from three-point range.

The Bolts improved to 4-1 overall.

Liberty High 64, Dubuque Hempstead 36

Scoring— Jasmine Barney 23, Madeline Casey 15, Ava Meyer and Mischa Reiners 5, Avery Gaudet 4, Kinsley Robertson, Libby Allen, and Brynlee Slockett 3, Shelby Kimm 2, Kennedy Daugherty 1.

3-point baskets— Casey 5, Barney 4, Meyer, Robertson, Allen, and Slockett 1.

Assists— Barney 6, Gaudet 3, Meyer, Casey, Slockett, and Kimm 1.

Rebounds— Meyer 8, Barney 6, Daugherty 3, Reiners 3, Casey and Kimm 2, Robertson 1.

Blocks— Daugherty 2, Meyer and Casey 1.

Steals— Barney 4, Gaudet and Reiners 2, Casey, Bella Tafolla, and Slockett 1.

Recommended for you