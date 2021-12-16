Lightning top Mustangs BY North Liberty Leader Dec 16, 2021 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NORTH LIBERTY— The Liberty High varsity girls improved to 2-0 in the Mississippi Division of the Mississippi Valley Conference with a 64-36 win over Dubuque Hempstead Wednesday, Dec. 8, at home.Jasmine Barney led the Lightning with a game-high 23 points, including four three-point baskets. Madeline Casey produced 15, all from three-point range.The Bolts improved to 4-1 overall.Liberty High 64, Dubuque Hempstead 36Scoring— Jasmine Barney 23, Madeline Casey 15, Ava Meyer and Mischa Reiners 5, Avery Gaudet 4, Kinsley Robertson, Libby Allen, and Brynlee Slockett 3, Shelby Kimm 2, Kennedy Daugherty 1.3-point baskets— Casey 5, Barney 4, Meyer, Robertson, Allen, and Slockett 1.Assists— Barney 6, Gaudet 3, Meyer, Casey, Slockett, and Kimm 1.Rebounds— Meyer 8, Barney 6, Daugherty 3, Reiners 3, Casey and Kimm 2, Robertson 1.Blocks— Daugherty 2, Meyer and Casey 1.Steals— Barney 4, Gaudet and Reiners 2, Casey, Bella Tafolla, and Slockett 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition North Liberty Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMidland wrestling: All the confidence in the worldA lion, trains, Santa Claus…oh myChristmas Tree Walk set for in-person return: Virtual option also being plannedLisbon Dance takes first in pomSpringville boys basketball: Look is surprisingly similarAnamosa girls basketball: Learning life lessonsShop with A Cop event heldAnamosa boys basketball: Playing high-level hoopsAnamosa boys wrestling: Making a name for themselvesAll-time Raider great Moza Fay to host wrestling clinics in Anamosa ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.