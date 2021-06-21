MARION — Liberty High improved to 13-7 with eight consecutive wins Friday, June 18 as they swept the Linn-Mar Lions 3-2 and 11-8 in a varsity doubleheader in Marion.
Keian Secrist put the Lightning on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning of game one as he scored on a TJ Kimm RBI single. Linn-Mar threatened in the bottom of the inning with loaded bases, but timely outs kept the Lions scoreless. Hayden Vickroy struck out all three batters in the second, and the Bolts increased their lead in the third when Cody Schroeder scored on a Secrist sacrifice. Schroeder smashed a standup triple to get on base. The Lions threatened again in the bottom of the fourth as they loaded up the bases and attempted to plate a runner who was tagged out at home. Linn-Mar’s Greg “Sheik” Gerst drove in a run in the bottom of the sixth making it 2-1 for Liberty. The Lions loaded up the bases again but were again denied the opportunity to capitalize. Garret Roggy blasted out a triple in the top of the seventh and came home on an RBI sacrifice by Luke Meyers for the 3-1 advantage. However, one Lion was plated on a wild pitch in the bottom half for the 3-2 final.
Roggy led Liberty at the plate with two hits while Schroeder, Secrist, Kimm, Jack Funke, and Noah Kirk had one apiece with a double for Funke. Hayden Vickroy earned the win with five innings on the mound giving up three hits and no runs, walking five, and striking out five. Kimm was awarded a save with 1-2/3 innings of work giving up no hits, one earned run, walking one, and striking out three.
The Bolts opened the nightcap with three runs in the first, and watched the Lions cut the lead to one run with two of their own in the bottom of the inning. Three more Liberty runs went up in the third, answered by one Linn-Mar run in the bottom of the third and fourth for a 6-4 advantage. Four Bolts crossed the dish in the fifth with three more Linn-Mar runs making it 10-7. Linn-Mar scored one final run in the bottom of the sixth making it 10-8 ahead of a Liberty run in the seventh for the 11-8 final. Schroeder, Kimm, Funke, and Kirk put up two hits apiece in the contest with a double for Funke and a homer for Kirk, who drove in four runs.
Liberty High 3, Linn-Mar 2
Hits — Garret Roggy 2, Cody Schroeder 1, Keian Secrist 1, TJ Kimm 1, Jack Funke 1, Noah Kirk 1
Singles — Roggy 1, Secrist 1, Kimm 1, Kirk 1
Doubles — Funke 1
Triples — Schroeder 1, Roggy 1
Runs —Schroeder 1, Secrist 1, Roggy 1
RBI — Secrist 1, Kimm 1, Luke Meyers 1
Pitching — Hayden Vickroy (W) 5.00 IP, 3 hits, 0 runs, 5 walks, 5 strikeouts. Luke Bollier 0.33 IP, 1 hit 1 earned run, 3 walks, 0 strikeouts. Kimm (S) 1.67 IP, 0 hits, 1 earned run, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts
Liberty High 11, Linn-Mar 8
Hits — Cody Schroeder 2, TJ Kimm 2, Jack Funke 2, Noah Kirk 2, Brody Fishman 1, Evan Chandler 1
Singles — Schroeder 2, Kimm 2, Fishman 1, Funke 1, Kirk 1, Chandler 1
Doubles — Funke 1
Homerun — Kirk 1
Runs —Schroeder 3, Kimm 3, Luke Meyers 3, Fishman 1, Kirk 1
RBI — Kirk 4, Funke 2, Keian Secrist 1, Schroeder 1, Garret Roggy 1
Pitching — Kolton Fangman 2.0 IP, 3 hits, 8 runs (5 earned), 0 walks, 1 strikeout. Jacob Turgasen 2.0 IP, 0 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts. Boyd Skelley 1.0 IP, 1 hit, 2 earned runs, 4 walks, 1 strikeout. Jack Turgasen 1.0 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts. Shane Alberts 1.0 IP, 0 hits, 4 runs (2 earned), 3 walks, 0 strikeouts