CEDAR RAPIDS — Liberty High’s cross country girls had a successful day Thursday, Sept. 9, as they competed in the 2021 Cedar Rapids Cross Country Invitational at Seminole Valley Park and placed winners in all three races.
Ashlyn Keeney won the varsity girls’ 5k race in 18:14.90 with teammate Cori Mac fourth in 19:12.85 to lead the Lightning to a runner-up finish behind team champion Iowa City West. The Trojans compiled 102 points to Liberty’s 110.
Elizabeth Jaeger topped the junior varsity field with a five-second lead over second place runner Sierra Snyder from Mount Vernon to win in 22:32.37. Teammate Carly Sulwer was third in 22:52.36. The Bolts finished fifth in points with 109 behind champion North Scott (47) and runner-up Marion (62).
Madelyn Johnson won the freshman/sophomore race in 22:24.26 as the Lightning finished seventh in team points with 143 behind champion Iowa City West (45) and runner up North Scott (103).
The Bolts travel to Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls on Thursday, Sept. 16 for a 5:40 p.m. invitational meet, and will run at the Solon Nature and Recreation Center on Monday, Sept. 20 at 4:00 p.m. On Friday, Sept. 24 Liberty travels to the University of Minnesota for an invitational.
2021 Cedar Rapids Cross Country Invitational
Varsity girls
Team scores — 1. Iowa City West, 102, 1:41:15.85. 2, Liberty High, 110, 1:41:51.53. 3, North Scott, 117, 1:42.39.00. 4, Prairie-Cedar Rapids, 129, 1:43:19.13. 5, Marion, 140, 1:44:31.72. 6, Wahlert, 154, 1:44:57.79. 7, Bettendorf, 172, 1:45:09.05. 8, Mount Vernon/Lisbon, 175, 1:45:41.94. 9, Davenport Central, 234, 1:49:27:58. 10, Muscatine, 241, 1:50:32.03. 11, Clinton, 272, 1:51:43.94. 12, Davenport West, 288, 1:51:56.71. 13, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 289, 1:52:13.65. 14, Davenport North, 352, 1:56:50.91. 15, Cedar Rapids Washington, 366, 1:57:31.85. 16, 16, Waterloo West, 420, 2:00:54.43. 17, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 497, 2:09:11.71.
Individual results — 1, Ashlyn Keeney, 18:14.90. 4, Cori Mac, 19:12.85. 39, Hannah Ramsey, 21:12.75. 35, Malia Taylor, 21:29.23. 40, Grace Ceynar, 21:41.80. 62, Brie Klein, 22:32.68. 71, Sam Estrada, 23:04.18.
Junior Varsity girls
Team scores — 1, North Scott, 47, 1:57:45.51. 2, Marion, 62, 1:58:09.63. 3, Mount Vernon/Lisbon, 75, 2:00:27.65. 4, Prairie-Cedar Rapids, 100, 2:04:07.24. 5, Liberty High, 109, 2:07:17.06. 6, Clinton, 185, 2:14:48.50. 7, Bettendorf, 190, 2:15:02.62. 8, Davenport Central, 222, 2:19:10.55. 9, Waterloo West, 241, 2:28:16.19. 10, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 243, 2:24:58:84.
Individual results — 1, Elizabeth Jaeger, 22:32.37. 3, Carly Sulwer, 22:52.36. 15, Sophie Faga, 24:01.68. 46, Sophia Doorn, 26:25.96. 85, Macy Kazmierczak, 31:24.69
Frosh/Soph girls
Team scores — 1, Iowa City West, 45, 1:58:04.62. 2, North Scott, 103, 2:04:26.19. 3, Wahlert, 110, 2:05:29.07. 4, Muscatine, 128, 2:07:20.50. 5, Bettendorf, 141, 2:08:30.43. 6, Prairie-Cedar Rapids, 142, 2:08:17.59. 7, Liberty High, 143, 2:08:22.29. 8, Davenport Central, 152, 2:10:46.09. 9, Davenport North, 193, 2:22:46.32. 10, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 262, 2:22:48.28. 11, Cedar Rapids Washington, 274, 2:23:56.03. 12, Clinton, 275, 2:25:24.88
Individual results — 1, Madelyn Johnson, 22:24.26. 30, Aubrey Meyer, 25:51.60. 34, Avery Riehl, 26:17.71. 38, Clara Welch, 26:38.16. 45, Elaina McDonald, 27:10.56