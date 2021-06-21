NORTH LIBERTY– The Liberty High varsity baseball team improved to 11-7 on the season sweeping Cedar Rapids Washington, 12-2 and 7-1, in a home doubleheader Wednesday, June 16.
The Warriors struck first in the opener, plating one run in the top of the first inning and scoring a second run, for a 2-0 lead, in the top of the third. The rest of game one belonged to the Lightning, however with seven runs in the bottom of the third, two more in the fourth and three in the sixth, they claimed the win.
Garret Roggy led Liberty at the dish with three hits- all singles, Luke Meyers, Jack Funke, Hayden Vickroy and Ian Gates put up two hits apiece, with a double each for Meyers, Funke and Gates, and three runs batted in by Meyers. Ethan O’Donnell took the win going the distance on the mound, giving up four hits and two runs- one earned, walking three and striking out nine.
The Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning of the nightcap and watched the Lightning flash to a 7-1 win, with one run in the bottom of the second, three in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth. Garret Roggy crushed a homerun, TJ Kimm put up two hits, including a double, and Keian Secrist hammered a triple. Noah Kirk earned the win, going the distance on the mound, giving up one hit and one earned run, walking three and striking out six.
- Liberty High 12, Cedar Rapids Washington 2
Hits— Garret Roggy 3, Luke Meyers 2, Jack Funke 2, Hayden Vickroy 2, Ian Gates 2, Cody Schroeder 1, Keian Secrist 1, TJ Kimm 1
Singles— Roggy 3, Vickroy 2, Schroeder 1, Meyers 1, Secrist 1, Kimm 1, Funke 1, Gates 1.
Doubles— Meyers 1, Funke 1, Gates 1.
Runs—Schroeder 2, Secrist 2, Gates 2, Meyers 1, Funke 1, Vickroy 1, Roggy 1, Evan Chandler 1, Sam Rozz 1.
RBI— Meyers 3, Secrist 2, Roggy 2, Funke 1, Vickroy 1, Gates 1.
Pitching— Ethan O’Donnell (W) 6.0 IP, 4 hits, 2 runs (1 earned), 3 walks, 9 strikeouts.
- Liberty High 7, Cedar Rapids Washington 1
Hits— TJ Kimm 2, Luke Meyers 1, Keian Secrist 1, Garret Roggy 1.
Singles— Meyers 1, Kimm 1.
Doubles— Kimm 1.
Triples— Secrist 1.
Homerun— Roggy 1.
Runs—Meyers 2, Secrist 2, Kimm 2, Roggy 1.
RBI— Kimm 2, Secrist 1, Funke 1, Roggy 1.
Pitching— Noah Kirk (W) 6.0 IP, 1 hit, 1 earned run, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts. Shane Alberts 1.0 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts