DEWITT— The Liberty High wrestlers tied for second place in team points Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Central DeWitt 2021 Saber Invitational. The Sabers won the tourney (226.5) while the Bolts and Midland put up 120.0.
Elijah Terwilleger (160) placed second, Gavin Benton (152) was third and Austin Franklin (138), Phillip Jackson (145) and Caden Yoerger (182) all placed fourth. Mason Karam (126), Cole Kerns (170) and Vinny Lima (195) placed fifth.
Saber Invitational results for Liberty High School
106— Christos Panos (4-4), 6th place
Champ. Round 1– Panos received a bye (Bye)
Quarterfinal– Rylan Toppert (Camanche) 9-9 won by major decision (MD 12-3)
Cons. Round 2– Panos received a bye (Bye)
Cons. Semi– Panos received a bye (Bye)
5th-Place Match– Dolan Theisen (Central DeWitt) 9-9 won by fall (Fall 4:56)
126— Mason Karam (7-7), 5th place
Champ. Round 1– Karam won by fall over Tucker Miller (Mid-Prairie) 5-13 (Fall 5:18)
Quarterfinal– Hunter Long (Camanche) 15-1 won by fall (Fall 1:01)
Cons. Round 2– Karam won by fall over Sam Hoffmann (Clinton) 1-10 (Fall 3:48)
Cons. Semi 0 Karam won by fall over Sam Livermore (Maquoketa) 1-2 (Fall 3:18)
5th-Place Match– Karam won by decision over Shukuru Budederi (CR Jefferson) 6-7 (Dec 8-6)
138— Austin Franklin (8-5), 4th place
Champ. Round 1– Franklin received a bye (Bye)
Quarterfinal– Franklin won by fall over Sawyer House (Midland) 4-10 (Fall 3:07)
Semifinal– Ivan Martin (Maquoketa) 17-7 won by fall (Fall 0:55)
3rd-Place Match– Jake Hiland (Bellevue) 12-6 won by fall (Fall 4:20)
145— Philipp Jackson (7-7), 4th place
Champ. Round 1– Jackson received a bye (Bye)
Quarterfinal– Jackson won by fall over Tate Martin (Maquoketa) 7-11 (Fall 1:49)
Semifinal– Cael Grell (Central DeWitt) 12-4 won by fall (Fall 1:54)
3rd-Place Match– A.J. Buzynski (Jefferson) 7-3 won by fall (Fall 3:35)
145— Jordan Steapp (2-2), 6h place
Champ. Round 1– Jordan Langender (Moline) 3-1 won by fall (Fall 1:54)
Cons. Round 1– Steapp received a bye (Bye)
Cons. Round 2– Steapp won by fall over Ayden Johnson (Central DeWitt) 0-2 (Fall (0:33)
Cons. Semi– Steapp won by fall over Brayden Grau (Midland) 3-11 (Fall 3:41)
5th-Place Match– Langender (Moline) won by fall (Fall 2:59
152— Gavin Benton (10-4), 3rd place
Champ. Round 1– Benton received a bye (Bye)
Quarterfinal– Benton won by fall over Emmanuel Watts (Mid-Prairie) 7-13 (Fall 3:57)
Semifinal– Brooke Peters (Clinton) 9-5 won by major decision (MD 10-2)
3rd-Place Match– Benton won by fall over Jake Jantzi (Davenport Central) 7-10 (Fall 4:33)
160— Elijah Terwilleger (9-2), 2nd place
Champ. Round 1– Terwilleger received a bye (Bye)
Quarterfinal– Terwilleger won by fall over Aiden Vercautren (Moline) 2-2 (Fall 3:29)
Semifinal– Terwilleger won by fall over Dalton Wright (Davenport North) 6-7 (Fall 2:24)
1st-Place Match– Jared Crock (Midland) 14-1 won by fall (Fall 2:59)
170— Cole Kerns (2-1), 5th place
Champ. Round 1– Kerns received a bye (Bye)
Quarterfinal– Kaden Meader (Mid-Prairie) 17-6 won by fall (Fall 0:46)
Cons. Round 2– Kerns received a bye (Bye)
Cons. Semi– Kerns won by fall over Jesse Cornwell (Maquoketa) 1-9 (Fall 0:48)
5th-Place Match– Kerns won by fall over Kalvin Setik (Jefferson) 2-2 (Fall 0:19)
182— Caden Yoerger (5-4), 4th place
Champ. Round 1– Yoerger received a bye (Bye)
Quarterfinal– Yoerger won by fall over Aji Russell (Clinton) 3-6 (Fall 5:04)
Semifinal– Chris Wrage (Central DeWitt) 12-8 won by decision (Dec 1-0)
3rd-Place Match– Giovanni Rivera (Davenport North) 8-3 won in sudden victory -1 (SV-1 6-4)
195— Eduardo Zepeda (0-2)
Champ. Round 1– Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 11-8 won by fall (Fall 1:10)
Cons. Round 1– Zepeda received a bye (Bye)
Cons. Round 2— Landon Rudnicki (Jefferson) 3-5 won by fall (Fall 4:40)
195— Vinny Lima (8-3), 5th place
Champ. Round 1– Lima received a bye (Bye)
Quarterfinal– Alonzo Duarte (Davenport Central) 9-8 won by decision (Dec 7-4)
Cons. Round 2– Lima receive a bye (Bye)
Cons. Semi– Lima won by fall over Landon Rudnicki (Jefferson) 3-5 (Fall 1:42)
5th-Place Match– Lima won by decision over Alejandro Almanza (Central DeWitt) 6-5 (Dec 11-5)
220— Brenden Benton (5-8)
Champ. Round 1– Benton won by fall over William Schemers (Northeast) 7-7 (Fall 3:16)
Quarterfinal– Mitchell Howard (Central DeWitt) 19-2 won by fall (Fall 0:50)
Cons. Round 2– Keegan Rushford (Midland) 11-8 won by fall (Fall 3:37)