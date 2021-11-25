CORALVILLE LAKE — From Thanksgiving evening, Thursday, Nov. 25, through New Year’s Eve the West Overlook Campground, at the Coralville Lake, glows with a dazzling array of lighted displays in a drive-through Holiday Lights at the Lake event benefiting The Bird House Hospice House, in Iowa City.

The mile-long loop includes brightly lit archways, whimsical Santa’s ranch characters, storybook scenes, fantasy flower arrangements, moose and reindeer involved in Olympic sporting activities, and more.

“Thanksgiving evening, we open at 5:30 p.m. and we’ll be open until 8:30 p.m.,” Holiday Lights at the Lake Chairperson Jessica Wittman said.

The hours are the same Monday through Thursday with the display open from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday through Sunday. On Wednesday nights the trail opens only for walking.

“It allows everyone to walk through and take in the lights at their leisure,” Wittman said. “So bundle up and bring the family, it’ll be great.”

The Bird House Hospice Home is an independent residential hospice home founded in July 2011 by Lois Bird and a group of community members in loving memory of her husband, a 27-year Iowa State Trooper, Gary. The Bird House was opened in April 2016 as a 501c3 nonprofit in a 4,300-square foot residential home at 8 Lime Kiln Lane NE, in Iowa City. Over 16 full- and part-time hospice caregivers are on staff supplemented by more than 40 active volunteers.

“It requires funding (through sponsors and donations) because we do discount the nightly rate,” Wittman said. “There are 24-hour caregivers, you’re allowed to bring a loved one with you, a visitor, it’s a really lovely place. But we have to at least fundraise about $500 per day or $100 per room. So, this event was created as a legacy fundraiser for The Bird House.”

The official lighting was Tuesday, Nov. 16, as a thank-you for sponsors, volunteers and other friends of The Bird House, including Iowa City Area Business Partnership members.

Admission is $10 car/van, $20 large van (more than seven passengers)/limo, $30 minibus, $50 busses (school, charter, or party). Wednesday walking only is $5 per person.

For more information on The Bird House, visit www.hospicehomejc.org.

