TIFFIN — Holiday lights twinkling in the night are a tradition dating back to the earliest days of incandescent lighting. Today high output/low energy use LED lights brighten the holidays, and when coupled with technology can be combined into elaborate and creative displays. One such luminescent sight of the season can be found in Tiffin at Troy and Beth Wolfs’ home at the corner of Maddie Lane and Tulip Court.
10,000 lights, synchronized to music, provide a 20-minute show.
“We wanted to bring joy to the community,” said Beth. “We saw this seven years ago when we went to Vegas for Christmas, and thought about it, and last year we finally took the leap.” The couple started ordering components early last year and began designing and assembling the parts in May.
“We’ve been at this for almost a year now,” Troy said. “We started with just the matrix (like an electronic sign board), and then we started with the roof line after that, and we just slowly started adding.” They did a 9-11 commemoration (which coincided with daughter Tayler’s 21st birthday), a Halloween show, and a Veterans Day tribute as well. And the entire journey has been one of intense learning and a labor of love.
“Everything is 100% do it yourself projects, the whole house is schedule 40 PVC (pipe) with 3-inch holes drilled with a drill press every three inches. Everything is held to the house with 3-D printed parts, there’s only two screws in the whole thing,” Beth noted. Even with the recent windstorm, the lights came through intact and without damage, although some parts (snowflakes hung on the side of the house) were temporarily removed as a precaution.
For those inclined to try their own display, the Wolfs emphasized there is no how-to manual, no off-the-shelf kit for it. “This isn’t a plug-and-play show,” she said. “This is not something you can just go to your local hardware store and buy a kit. This is do it yourself, so you have to learn how to wire controllers, and run a drill press, and cut some parts. There’s a lot of labor of love. Each song takes me 100-200 hours to get it to play across the house the way I want it to. I have 3-D modeling capabilities. For me it’s using my 3-D modeling, and Excel, and putting them on steroids. And that is how you get this to go. We completely 3-D modeled this house in the software, so each pixel is represented in the song. And then you have a giant Excel spreadsheet with every option you can do as far as colors and shapes, and effects.”
The many options can be bundled and sequenced as desired. “The snowflakes can run independently, they can run as a group, same with the arches and everything else. You really can control each and every individual pixel by itself, or as the entire house if you choose to do so.”
“It’s all from 15 different vendors and figuring out how to put it all together yourself” Troy added.
While the couple uses the skills they acquired for their careers (she is a design and mechanical engineer while Troy is a computer network engineer), Beth said, “We do this to get away from our work. We were catching ourselves working way too many hours, so we picked this up to reallocate those hours.”
Recently the Wolfs joined 930 similar displays from 27 countries in an “xLights around the World” event where participants synched their lights to the same two songs. “The hobby is growing,” said Beth. “And we’re already talking about how we’re going to go bigger next year.”
But again, “It is so much learning, because you not only have to learn that computer software, but you have to learn how to build the controllers, how to build the props, how to get everything to talk to one another, and how you’re going to lay it out, what’s your electrical diagram going to look like…so you’ve got to have a lot of different skill sets to figure out how you’re going to put this all together.”
However, there is help available. The lighting community, a worldwide band of fellow enthusiasts, “has been amazing,” she added. “They’re really good about helping everybody and really patient about teaching people,” said Beth. “The biggest thing is we’re bringing joy to the community and having something unique.
The couple has been diligent about not having their attraction be a nuisance. The lights go off promptly at 10:00 p.m., and they chose to utilize a short-range FM radio station (at 97.5) out of their garage rather than outdoor speakers for the music. “We didn’t want to make a nightmare for our neighbors. We don’t want to inconvenience anyone, and our neighbors have been wonderful.”
More information about the display can be found on their website https://wolfslightshow.remotefalcon.com/remoteFalcon and on their Facebook page www.facebook.com/wolfsfamilylights. People are able to make song requests, “and they can push it from their phone to the house,” she said.