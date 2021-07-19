NORTH LIBERTY— Liberty High’s baseball season came to an end Friday, July 16, with a 3-2 upset loss to the Linn-Mar Lions in a Class 4A Substate first round game. The Lightning entered the contest as the No. 2 seed in Substate 4 with a 24-12-1 record while the Lions were the No. 5 seed at 16-22.
Linn-Mar struck first with a run in the top of the third inning, but Jack Funke answered with an RBI ground out in the bottom of the inning, scoring Brody Fishman for a 1-1 tie. A Zach Wray triple in the sixth led to the Lions retaking the lead 2-1 as Wray was driven home. A fielder’s choice brought in a second Lion to make it a 3-1 ballgame.
Keian Secrist hammered a double for Liberty in the bottom of the seventh, bringing in Luke Meyers. However, the Bolts’ hopes for a rally were cut short as Funke hit to the pitcher for the third and final out of the contest.
Unofficially Funke, Secrist, TJ Kimm, Brody Fishman, Cody Schroeder, Noah Kirk, Hayden Vickroy, and Meyers had one hit apiece with a double each for Funke and Secrist, who also drove in one run each.
Ethan O’Donnell produced five strikeouts before being relieved on the mound in the seventh inning by Jack Turgasen, who issued one strikeout.
Liberty finished the season at 24-13-1 while Linn-Mar improved to 17-22, and advanced to a Monday, July 19 visit to Cedar Rapids Kennedy (to 22-15).