NORTH LIBERTY — The record now stands at 1-1 in the “Clash of the Titans” rivalry between Liberty High and Iowa City High. And Zeus, the traveling trophy, will reside with the Little Hawks for at least a year after a 41-0 win by City over the Lightning Friday, Aug. 27, on the Bolts’ turf. Liberty won the inaugural clash last year 28-24 at City High in a come-from-behind effort in the fourth quarter. This time however, it was all City, all night long as the Little Hawks put up 21 points in the first quarter and added 14 more in the second for a commanding 35-0 lead at halftime.
The Bolts limited the damage by holding City scoreless in the third quarter but were also shut out of the Little Hawks’ end zone as well while the continuous clock ran down. City put in their final touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The game was the debut for new head coach James Harris, and new quarterback Tye Hughes, a junior. Hughes completed nine of 19 passes for 101 yards and kept the ball seven times to scamper 28 yards. Darius Willis-Newell, a senior, was Liberty’s leading rusher with 24 carries for 84 yards. Ja’Quez Hall took two of Hughes’ passes 48 yards while Amari Thigpen made three receptions for 46 yards.
Seniors Mason Koller, Griffin Kraft, and Luke Meyers produced for solo tackles each in the contest.
The Bolts (0-1) travel to Linn-Mar High School on the edge of Marion Friday, Sept. 3, to face the Lions with a 7:15 p.m. varsity start. Linn-Mar, like City High, is in the new 5A Class for Iowa high school football and rolled over Muscatine, 63-14. Liberty returns home on Friday, Sept. 10, to face Western Dubuque and welcomes new Class 4A member Clear Creek Amana on Friday, Sept. 17.
Iowa City, City High 41, Liberty High 0
Passing — Tye Hughes 9-19-101-0
Rushing — Darius Willis-Newell 17-56-0, Hughes 7-28-0