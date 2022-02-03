The Iowa City, City High girls basketball team continued to sit atop the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) Mississippi Division standings with a 12-2 record overall, 6-1 conference, showing after knocking off Liberty High, 73-59, Friday, Jan. 28, at home. The Little Hawks also grounded the Lightning, 77-67, Jan. 4, at Liberty, dipping the Lightning 8-6 overall and 5-3 in the division.
Jasmine Barney led Liberty with 25 points, including a trio of three-pointers, made six assists and led on the team with nine rebounds.
Liberty travels to Iowa City West High for a girl-boy doubleheader with the varsity girls tipping off at 6 p.m. The Trojans escaped the Lightning, 56-53, at Liberty on Dec. 10. The Bolts visit Cedar Falls at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, for a game, originally scheduled for Jan. 25, and visit Linn-Mar Tuesday, Feb. 8, for a 7:30 p.m. contest on the Lions’ Senior Night. Cedar Rapids Washington visits Friday, Feb. 11, to close out the regular season. Postseason play begins Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Iowa City, City High 73, Liberty High 59
Scoring— Barney 25, Avery Gaudet 9, Ava Meyer and Brynlee Slockett 6, Madeline Casey , Libby Allen, and Bella Tafolla 3, Kennedy Daugherty and Sunny Yarnell 2.
3-point baskets— Gaudet and Barney 3, Meyer 2, Casey, Allen, and Tafolla 1.
Assists— Barney 6, Gaudet and Daugherty 3, Casey and Kinsley Robertson 2, Yarnell and Slockett 1.
Rebounds— Barney 9, Meyer 3, Gaudet, Daugherty, and Slockett 2, Robertson, Allen, and Yarnell 1.